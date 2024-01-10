en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Whidbey Island Film Festival Celebrates Screwball Comedies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST
Whidbey Island Film Festival Celebrates Screwball Comedies

The historic art deco theatre on Whidbey Island is set to come alive with the echoes of laughter and applause as the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) prepares to host the sixth annual Whidbey Island Film Festival from January 17 to 21. This year, the festival honors the genre of screwball comedies, a cinematic style that found its roots in the black and white era of the 1930s during the Great Depression.

Festival Highlights

The festival will showcase a meticulous selection of seven classic films spanning five decades, all imbued with the distinctive characteristics of screwball comedies. Attendees will be taken on a nostalgic journey, revisiting the performances of iconic Hollywood actresses such as Julie Andrews, Barbra Streisand, and Katharine Hepburn. The line-up includes classics like ‘Bringing Up Baby,’ ‘His Girl Friday,’ ‘Shall We Dance,’ ‘What’s Up Doc,’ ‘Victor Victoria,’ ‘Adam’s Rib,’ and ‘The Hudsucker Proxy.’

A Tribute to Filmmaking

At the heart of the festival lies the intention to introduce cinematic history to new generations, as emphasized by Deana Duncan, WICA’s artistic executive director. The festival, drawing inspiration from the Film Society of Screwball Comedy in Palm Springs, aims to underscore the role of art in understanding life stories. Duncan believes that these films, although humorous in nature, offer insights into the societal norms and cultural shifts of their time.

Music and More

Adding to the cinematic experience, the festival includes a unique music event titled ‘Art of the Score.’ This special segment explores the artistic collaboration between filmmakers and composers, emphasizing the crucial role that music plays in enhancing the narrative of films. Alongside these cinematic and musical treats, attendees will also enjoy an Opening Night Red Carpet Experience with champagne and popcorn, and specialty cocktails throughout the event.

The Festival Experience

The festival, now in its sixth year, has grown into a much-anticipated event, attracting audiences from both the local Whidbey Island community and beyond. To ensure accessibility for all, ticket prices range from $15 for standard film tickets to $150 for WICA Star festival passes, with pay-what-you-will options also available.

0
Arts & Entertainment History United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Comedian Jo Koy's Barbie Controversy: A Harsh Spotlight on Persistent Gender Biases
At a recent event, comedian Jo Koy’s remarks on the film Barbie, referring to the titular character as a ‘plastic doll with big boobies,’ stirred controversy. Captured on camera, this derogatory comment was met with a stoic nod from Greta Gerwig, associated with the film, an action that spoke volumes in the face of overt
Comedian Jo Koy's Barbie Controversy: A Harsh Spotlight on Persistent Gender Biases
'Samrat Prithviraj': A Historical Misstep or a Lesson in Cinema?
7 mins ago
'Samrat Prithviraj': A Historical Misstep or a Lesson in Cinema?
Super Junior D&E Launches Official Japanese Fan Club Website: A New Chapter in K-Pop Engagement
9 mins ago
Super Junior D&E Launches Official Japanese Fan Club Website: A New Chapter in K-Pop Engagement
Fargo Year 5: 'The Useless Hand' Intensifies as Finale Nears
3 mins ago
Fargo Year 5: 'The Useless Hand' Intensifies as Finale Nears
Seven Seas Entertainment Set to Release 'The Condemned Villainess' Manga
4 mins ago
Seven Seas Entertainment Set to Release 'The Condemned Villainess' Manga
Discotek Media Brings 'Reborn!' Anime Series to a Broader Audience
4 mins ago
Discotek Media Brings 'Reborn!' Anime Series to a Broader Audience
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysian MP Armizan Mohd Ali Denies Involvement in Alleged Government Overturn
9 seconds
Malaysian MP Armizan Mohd Ali Denies Involvement in Alleged Government Overturn
From Cal Poly to Major Leagues: Bryan Woo's Baseball Journey
38 seconds
From Cal Poly to Major Leagues: Bryan Woo's Baseball Journey
NHL Standings: Bruins, Rangers, Jets, and Canucks Lead Divisions; Oilers Extend Winning Streak
2 mins
NHL Standings: Bruins, Rangers, Jets, and Canucks Lead Divisions; Oilers Extend Winning Streak
Florida State Ends Wake Forest's Nine-Game Win Streak in Thrilling Face-Off
2 mins
Florida State Ends Wake Forest's Nine-Game Win Streak in Thrilling Face-Off
Legal Battle Ensues Over Rejected Election Confidence Initiative in Clark County
2 mins
Legal Battle Ensues Over Rejected Election Confidence Initiative in Clark County
Alabama Trounces South Carolina in College Basketball: A Tale of Offensive Prowess
2 mins
Alabama Trounces South Carolina in College Basketball: A Tale of Offensive Prowess
Sacred Heart and RIT Dominate Collegiate Hockey League: Standings and Upcoming Schedule
2 mins
Sacred Heart and RIT Dominate Collegiate Hockey League: Standings and Upcoming Schedule
Whiteland High School Coach's Innovative Strategy Leads to Thrilling Win
3 mins
Whiteland High School Coach's Innovative Strategy Leads to Thrilling Win
Cyclones Edge Cougars in a Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Cyclones Edge Cougars in a Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
3 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
6 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
7 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
7 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
7 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation
8 hours
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app