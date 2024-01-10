Whidbey Island Film Festival Celebrates Screwball Comedies

The historic art deco theatre on Whidbey Island is set to come alive with the echoes of laughter and applause as the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) prepares to host the sixth annual Whidbey Island Film Festival from January 17 to 21. This year, the festival honors the genre of screwball comedies, a cinematic style that found its roots in the black and white era of the 1930s during the Great Depression.

Festival Highlights

The festival will showcase a meticulous selection of seven classic films spanning five decades, all imbued with the distinctive characteristics of screwball comedies. Attendees will be taken on a nostalgic journey, revisiting the performances of iconic Hollywood actresses such as Julie Andrews, Barbra Streisand, and Katharine Hepburn. The line-up includes classics like ‘Bringing Up Baby,’ ‘His Girl Friday,’ ‘Shall We Dance,’ ‘What’s Up Doc,’ ‘Victor Victoria,’ ‘Adam’s Rib,’ and ‘The Hudsucker Proxy.’

A Tribute to Filmmaking

At the heart of the festival lies the intention to introduce cinematic history to new generations, as emphasized by Deana Duncan, WICA’s artistic executive director. The festival, drawing inspiration from the Film Society of Screwball Comedy in Palm Springs, aims to underscore the role of art in understanding life stories. Duncan believes that these films, although humorous in nature, offer insights into the societal norms and cultural shifts of their time.

Music and More

Adding to the cinematic experience, the festival includes a unique music event titled ‘Art of the Score.’ This special segment explores the artistic collaboration between filmmakers and composers, emphasizing the crucial role that music plays in enhancing the narrative of films. Alongside these cinematic and musical treats, attendees will also enjoy an Opening Night Red Carpet Experience with champagne and popcorn, and specialty cocktails throughout the event.

The Festival Experience

The festival, now in its sixth year, has grown into a much-anticipated event, attracting audiences from both the local Whidbey Island community and beyond. To ensure accessibility for all, ticket prices range from $15 for standard film tickets to $150 for WICA Star festival passes, with pay-what-you-will options also available.