en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

When Awards Shows Go Off Script: Unforgettable Moments and Controversies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:04 am EST
When Awards Shows Go Off Script: Unforgettable Moments and Controversies

Passionate whispers, heated exchanges, and the occasional misstep have always been the unscripted elements that make awards shows like the Emmys, Oscars, and Golden Globes more than just a showcase of glitz and glamour. These incidents, whether humorous or controversial, reveal the human side of celebrities and often set the tone for public discourse.

Unanticipated Events on the Awards Stage

One of the most remembered incidents took place at the 2008 Emmy Awards. Supermodel Heidi Klum was left with a bruise after being dropped by Tom Bergeron during a skit. The incident, while unintended, added an unexpected twist to the ceremony. Similarly, the 2022 Oscars were marred by a controversy that sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The Academy responded by banning Smith from the ceremony for ten years, highlighting the severity of the incident.

Humor Misses, Trips, and Interruptions

Comedian Jo Koy’s performance at the Golden Globes was widely criticized for missing the mark on issues such as feminism. His jokes, including one comparing the Golden Globes to the NFL which elicited a deadpan reaction from Taylor Swift, were considered tone-deaf. Swift herself has been at the center of an award show moment when Kanye West infamously interrupted her at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards claiming Beyonce deserved the award she had won, creating a ripple in the music industry.

Jennifer Lawrence’s stumble while accepting her Oscar in 2013 was a moment that humanized celebrities, showing that they are as prone to errors as anyone else. Her humorous response to the fall won over a sympathetic audience, further endearing her to fans worldwide.

Gossip and Rumors at the Golden Globes

The recent 2024 Golden Globes saw its share of whispers and rumors. Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt found themselves at the center of speculation. Gomez was rumored to have gossiped about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry. Blunt faced divorce rumors after an inaudible red carpet conversation with her husband John Krasinski. However, both actresses responded to the rumors, confirming that all was well.

These unscripted moments, while often unexpected, contribute to the allure of awards shows. They offer a glimpse into the lives of celebrities beyond the staged performances, reminding us of their humanity in the most public of venues.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Kris Haddow Awarded Prestigious Ignite Fellowship by Scottish Book Trust
Esteemed writer Kris Haddow, hailing from Kirkconnel, has recently been named one of the distinguished Ignite Fellows by the Scottish Book Trust. The prestigious fellowship, currently in its sixth succession, is dedicated to bolstering prominent writers engrossed in significant projects. Glasgow-based Haddow will be the recipient of a £2000 bursary along with tailored creative backing
Kris Haddow Awarded Prestigious Ignite Fellowship by Scottish Book Trust
India Commemorates Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Unveils Atal Setu and Announces Biopic
33 mins ago
India Commemorates Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Unveils Atal Setu and Announces Biopic
Comedian Jo Koy Takes Aim at 'Soft' Celebrities in Post-Golden Globes Act
33 mins ago
Comedian Jo Koy Takes Aim at 'Soft' Celebrities in Post-Golden Globes Act
Mark Tuan's 'The Other Side in MNL' Stirs Excitement Among Fans
2 mins ago
Mark Tuan's 'The Other Side in MNL' Stirs Excitement Among Fans
Rapper Denies Kidnapping Allegations: A Story of Fame and Accusations
32 mins ago
Rapper Denies Kidnapping Allegations: A Story of Fame and Accusations
Hollywood's Ill-Fitting Glamour: A Universal Struggle Behind the Perfect Fit
32 mins ago
Hollywood's Ill-Fitting Glamour: A Universal Struggle Behind the Perfect Fit
Latest Headlines
World News
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
1 min
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan
1 min
Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan
Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Immediate Antonio Conte to AC Milan Link
2 mins
Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Immediate Antonio Conte to AC Milan Link
16-Year-Old Prodigy Brenda Fruhvirtova Triumphs at Australian Open 2024: A Grand Slam Debut to Remember
2 mins
16-Year-Old Prodigy Brenda Fruhvirtova Triumphs at Australian Open 2024: A Grand Slam Debut to Remember
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
2 mins
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
2 mins
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
3 mins
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
3 mins
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
3 mins
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
36 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app