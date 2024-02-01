Wheatstock Music Festival Expands to Two-Day Concert

The Wheatstock Music Festival, a celebrated cultural event in its 16th year, has announced an expansion to a two-day spectacle, set to take place on August 16-17, 2023, at the Quantum 9 Arena in Helix. This move reflects the festival's increasing popularity and its commitment to bringing a rich tapestry of American, folk, and country music to an ever-growing audience.

Headliners Set to Ignite the Stage

The 2023 Friday headliner features the dynamic Treaty Oak Revival, a band deeply rooted in the Texas Red Dirt music scene. Their distinct sound and passionate performances have made them a favorite among music enthusiasts. The Saturday night will witness the electrifying performance by Shane Smith and the Saints, a Texas-based group that has created a robust fan base in the Pacific Northwest. With a history of electrifying the Jackalope Jamboree stage in Pendleton, their return to the region is highly anticipated.

Ticket Sales and Festival Features

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on February 9, with prices set to increase after 30 days. Apart from regular tickets, the festival also offers VIP passes that come with special amenities, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to the festival experience. Attendees can look forward to a mix of regional talent and acts with local connections.

Supporting Local Talent and Causes

Founded in 2008, the Wheatstock Music Festival began with a focus on local talent. Over the years, while incorporating more prominent acts, it has continued its commitment to local artists. It's not just about music; the festival is a nonprofit event, with proceeds supporting local causes such as the Helix School District music program, veteran support organizations, and scholarships for local high school seniors. Adding a wholesome touch, the festival also features camping, food vendors, a beer garden, merchandise sales, and activities for children, making it a family-friendly event.