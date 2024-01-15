'What We Do In The Shadows': Harvey Guillen Teases Final Season at Critics Choice Awards

Harvey Guillen, a critically acclaimed actor celebrated for his portrayal of the character Guillermo in the television series 'What We Do In The Shadows,' has dropped tantalizing hints about the much-anticipated sixth and final season of the show. The actor shared these revelations during his appearance at the Critics Choice Awards, where he was recognized with a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

A Glimpse into the Final Season

Guillen divulged that the final season would seamlessly continue the narrative from where the previous season concluded, introducing a fresh layer to his character, Guillermo. He hinted at a significant theme of renewal and renaissance, promising a dynamic evolution for the beloved characters on the show.

'What We Do In The Shadows': A Cultural Phenomenon

'What We Do In The Shadows' is a unique, mockumentary-style show that skillfully blends comedy and horror. Following the quirky daily lives of a group of vampire roommates and their human familiar, Guillen's character, the series offers a humorous take on their attempts to navigate the complexities of modern life in Staten Island. Initially based on the 2014 film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the show has successfully carved its niche in the television industry, produced under the banner of FX Productions.

Reflecting on Guillermo's Journey

Guillen also offered insights into his personal experience while bringing Guillermo to life on the show. He emphasized the overarching message of his character's journey: it is never too late for one to reinvent oneself and chase after one's dreams. This inspiring theme resonates not only with Guillen's character's evolution on the show but also with countless viewers worldwide.

Critical Acclaim for 'What We Do In The Shadows'

Apart from Guillen's individual nomination, 'What We Do In The Shadows' also bagged nominations for Best Comedy Series and Best Actor for Kayvan Novak, testifying to the series' powerful impact and widespread recognition at the Critics Choice Awards.