Arts & Entertainment

‘What If…?’ Season 2: An Exploration of Marvel’s Obscure Corners

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:57 pm EST
‘What If…?’ Season 2: An Exploration of Marvel’s Obscure Corners

As the curtain falls on Marvel Studios’ ingenious series ‘What If…?’ Season 2, audiences relish the narrative experiment that introduced us to a fresh roster of characters while exploring alternate possibilities within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The season finale, titled ‘What If… Strange Supreme Intervened,’ was released on December 30, adding a remarkable finale to an innovative daily release schedule.

Delving into Obscure Corners of the MCU

Season 2 of ‘What If…?’ was a playground for the Marvel creative team, allowing them to delve into the lesser-known characters and storylines that often remain untapped in the larger MCU projects. Nebula, Darcy, and Hela, all of whom have been part of the MCU, albeit in the shadows, were brought into the limelight. The season also saw the origin story of an original indigenous superhero, Kahhori, signaling Marvel’s commitment to diversity and representation.

The Creative Process Behind the Curtain

Head writer and showrunner, A.C Bradley, shed light on the production process that began back in 2018. The second season was distinctively marked by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with its tone consciously designed to provide an escape from the harsh realities of the outside world, rather than adding to the darkness. A particularly dark episode was written but opted out, reinforcing the team’s intent to maintain a balanced tone.

Episodic Highlights and Future Prospects

Episodes like the Nebula-focused noir and the 80s Avengers concept demonstrated the creative team’s commitment to exploring a broad spectrum of themes. The latter centered around Hope van Dyne, featuring characters like Peter Quill, Ego, and an alternative Avengers lineup. This season’s conclusion has left the audience speculating about the future of characters like Captain Carter, who appears to take on a more active role as a Guardian of the Multiverse.

With the release of a glimpse into Season 3, featuring Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier and Red Guardian, anticipation is already building for what Marvel has in store for 2024. As we bid adieu to ‘What If…?’ Season 2, we celebrate a successful exploration of the MCU’s obscure corners and look forward to the next chapter in this innovative series.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

