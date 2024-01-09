en English
Accidents

Whangarei: A Vibrant Art Exhibit, Beach Reopens, Neighbor Dispute Escalates, Road Accident, and Historic Photos Return Home

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Whangarei: A Vibrant Art Exhibit, Beach Reopens, Neighbor Dispute Escalates, Road Accident, and Historic Photos Return Home

In the heart of Whangarei, renowned artist Justine D’Anvers’ solo exhibition, My Place – Our Place, is set to open its doors at the Reyburn House Art Gallery on January 16th. The exhibition boasts a collection of paintings that artistically interpret the natural landscape of Whangarei Heads, embodying the delicate equilibrium nature holds. This public exhibition also provides a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to meet and engage with the artist herself.

A Respite for Tokerau Beach

On another note, the north end of Tokerau Beach in Whatuwhiwhi breathes a sigh of relief as it is declared safe for swimming and shellfish collection again. This comes after a wastewater spill on January 2 had temporarily disrupted the beach’s usual activities. Regular testing has now confirmed the water quality is restored to normal, allowing residents and tourists alike to enjoy the coastal delight once more.

Dispute Turns Legal in Glenbervie

Meanwhile, in Glenbervie, a neighborly dispute has escalated far beyond the ordinary. Gilbert Courtney now faces serious charges, including threatening to kill and presenting a firearm at his neighbor. The incident, which occurred on January 1, 2024, has now moved to the criminal court. Courtney is expected to enter a plea on January 31, adding another layer to this tense community drama.

Tragedy on State Highway 14

In more somber news, a road accident on State Highway 14 has resulted in critical injuries to an elderly couple. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, as the community rallies to support the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Precious Pieces of History Return Home

Lastly, a collection of historic photos, including those of Dame Whina Cooper, have been repatriated to New Zealand from the United States. These photos, part of the Fairfax newspaper archive, narrowly escaped being discarded. Now, they have been entrusted to the National Library of New Zealand in Wellington, ensuring their preservation for future generations. The collection of 5300 images, valued independently at $340,000, showcases significant figures from the early 20th century, along with snapshots of political events and everyday life. The repatriation of these photos serves as a monumental win for New Zealand’s cultural heritage.

Accidents Arts & Entertainment New Zealand
BNN Correspondents

