Westminster Conservatory's Annual Showcase: A Symphony of Talent and Tradition

The historic Westminster Conservatory, renowned for its dedication to the cultivation and celebration of music, is all set to present its annual showcase on Sunday, February 4, at 3:00 p.m. This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place at the Richardson Auditorium in Alexander Hall, located within the prestigious Princeton University campus.

Unleashing a Symphony

This year's showcase promises an array of remarkable performances by students and ensembles from both the Westminster Conservatory and Rider University. The centerpiece of the event will be the performances by the Westminster Community Orchestra, conducted by the esteemed Dr. Ruth Ochs, and the Rider University Chorale, under the astute direction of Tom Shelton.

Spotlight on Talent

Adding to the grandeur of the concert, the audience will be treated to performances by three talented soloists - Matthew Gao on clarinet, Daniel Guo on alto saxophone, and Madeleine Nieman as soprano. These accomplished soloists, winners of the Westminster Conservatory Concerto Competition, will join forces with the Community Orchestra, adding an extra layer of depth and richness to the musical experience.

Eclectic Repertoire

The musical repertoire for the concert will span across a wide range of classical pieces by revered composers such as Haydn, Mozart, Weber, and Dubois. The concert will also feature a stirring performance of 'Jasmine Flower' by Jenny Zhu on the erhu, the world premiere of Evan Chang's captivating composition 'Through the Mist', and a soulful rendition of Florence Price's 'Ethiopia's Shadow in America'.

Tickets for this grand musical spectacle are priced at $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. They can be purchased through the Princeton University Box Office or at the door on the day of the event. Further information about the concert and its performers can be accessed on Rider University's official website.