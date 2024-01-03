Western Sahara Culture Reflected in Eimi Imanishi’s New Film: ‘Doha – The Rising Sun’

Acclaimed director Eimi Imanishi is poised to transform her award-winning short film, “Battalion to My Beat”, into a full-length narrative feature titled “Doha – The Rising Sun”. The film traces the story of Mariam, a young woman expelled from Europe and returned to her Western Sahara homeland, as she navigates her path to self-determination amidst her familiar yet estranged surroundings.

Imanishi’s Personal Connection Fuels a Unique Narrative

Inspired by Imanishi’s experiences in Western Sahara, “Doha – The Rising Sun” is a deeply personal venture for the director. It presents an authentic reflection of the region’s culture and the Sahrawi people she has developed profound connections with. The narrative is imbued with themes of belonging, identity and the struggle for self-definition in a fragmented world.

Collaborative Production and Diverse Cast

Imanishi, an alumna of prestigious filmmaking labs like Film Independent and Sundance Institute, will helm the project as both writer and director. She will work in tandem with a diverse producing team including Shrihari Sathe, Eric Dupont, Virginie Lacombe, and Belen Sanchez. The film will showcase a mix of professional and non-professional actors, further enhancing the authenticity of the narrative.

Institutional Support and Anticipated Production

The project has won institutional endorsement and funding from various art and film organizations such as the Polisario Front Delegation (Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic), the Ministère de la Culture et des Arts (Algeria), Instituto de la Cinematografíca y de las Artes Audiosisuales (ICAA), and Sundance Institute. Slated for shooting in Algeria in 2024, the film’s crew includes talented individuals like Frida Marzouk as cinematographer, Anna Chwaliszewska as production designer, and Marina Pedereo as costume designer.

“Doha – The Rising Sun” promises to deliver a unique perspective on Western Sahara, a region often overlooked in global narratives. With its focus on the intricate interplay of personal identity and cultural belonging, the film is poised to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.