Western Canada Theatre Brings Sherlock Holmes to Life with ‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’

As the curtain lifts on 2024, Western Canada Theatre (WCT) prepares to enthrall audiences with its compelling rendition of ‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,’ a modern adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic crime novel ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles.’

Reimagining a Timeless Tale

With a fresh perspective, the play casts the renowned detective Sherlock Holmes and his confidant Watson, brought to life by Jamie Cavanagh and Colin Doyle respectively, in a suspenseful quest to unravel a peculiar mystery. The duo finds themselves embroiled in an intriguing case involving a targeted heir to a substantial family fortune and an elusive assailant.

A Multifaceted Cast

The dynamic ensemble of Karl Ang, Cidney Penner, and Tim Walker, along with Cavanagh and Doyle, are set to captivate spectators with their versatility. The five actors will portray over 40 characters during the two-hour spectacle, demonstrating the breadth of their acting prowess.

Behind the Scenes

The production’s success is owed to a proficient team working diligently behind the scenes. Steering the ship is Director Brett Christopher, with Lighting Designer Kevin Tanner and Sound Designer Steve Marsh adding depth to the visual and auditory aspects of the show. Ensuring the smooth execution of the performance are Stage Manager Rebecca Eamon Campbell, and Assistant Stage Manager Alyssa Szatkowski.

The much-anticipated play is scheduled to be showcased at the Sagebrush Theatre in downtown Kamloops from January 25th to February 3rd. Those intrigued by the enigmatic world of Sherlock Holmes and eager to be a part of this theatrical experience can find tickets and more information about the production online.