Arts & Entertainment

West Baffin Cooperative: 65 Years of Fostering Inuit Art and Culture

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:48 am EST
West Baffin Cooperative: 65 Years of Fostering Inuit Art and Culture

The West Baffin Cooperative, a beacon of Inuit art and Canada’s oldest Indigenous-owned arts organization, marks its 65th anniversary in 2023. Nestled in the isolated Arctic town of Kinngait in Nunavut, the cooperative has transformed from a modest printmaking studio grappling with rudimentary facilities into a globally recognized powerhouse of Inuit creativity and a multifaceted business hub.

The Evolution of a Cultural Powerhouse

When the West Baffin Cooperative first opened its doors, it struggled with basic challenges such as poor ventilation. Over the years, it has evolved into a state-of-the-art facility, housing not only advanced printmaking equipment but also a gallery, a restaurant, and a retail space in the Kenojuak Cultural Centre. The journey from humble beginnings to international acclaim is a testament to the enduring spirit of the Inuit artists and the community that supports them. The cooperative is now the largest employer in Kinngait, providing livelihoods for over 100 residents and injecting vitality into the local economy.

A Legacy Etched in Ink and Stone

The West Baffin Cooperative has played a seminal role in popularizing Inuit printmaking and contributing iconic pieces to Canadian culture. Its artists have created a rich tapestry of works that have been featured on Canadian postage stamps, including the ‘The Enchanted Owl’ by Kenojuak Ashevak. The cooperative’s art has travelled beyond Canada’s borders, gracing international art events such as the Venice Biennale.

Artistic Evolution: From Traditional to Modern

The art emanating from the West Baffin Cooperative has evolved over time, mirroring the shifts in Inuit life. Initially steeped in traditional themes, the art now encompasses elements of contemporary Inuit life and exhibits a higher degree of technical complexity. This evolution is a reflection of the cooperative’s commitment to promoting artistic innovation while staying rooted in Inuit culture. The cooperative continues to nurture artistic talent within the community, often fostering creativity across generations.

As the West Baffin Cooperative commemorates its 65th anniversary, it is preparing for shows in Miami and Fredericton, ensuring the continued global exposure of Inuit art. The legacy of the cooperative extends beyond its art, with past visitors including dignitaries such as former French President Jacques Chirac. This anniversary marks not only a celebration of the cooperative’s past but also an affirmation of its ongoing commitment to fostering Inuit art and culture.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

