Wes Anderson and Bill Murray Reunite in New Espionage Thriller

Acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson and veteran actor Bill Murray are set to team up once again in a new espionage thriller, potentially titled 'The Phoenician Scheme.' The movie, boasting a star-studded cast that includes Michael Cera and Benicio Del Toro, is expected to begin filming in April 2024. This collaboration marks a continuation of the prolific partnership between Anderson and Murray, while introducing a fresh dynamic with Cera's debut in Anderson's cinematic universe.

Unveiling the Father-Daughter Dynamic

The upcoming film is said to revolve around a father-daughter relationship, a theme that has previously been less explored by Anderson. He hinted at a darker tone for this project—a departure from his often whimsical and visually vibrant filmmaking style. Co-written by Anderson and Roman Coppola, the project is set to go into production later this year.

Ensemble Cast and A Packed Year for Anderson

Alongside Bill Murray, Anderson regular Benicio Del Toro is slated to return, and Michael Cera will be joining for the first time. The plot is expected to center around these three key characters, with other Anderson regulars taking on smaller roles. This film adds another layer to Anderson's increasingly crowded portfolio, coming on the heels of his recent release 'Asteroid City' and several Netflix shorts.

Ready for Production Amidst Writer's Strike

The script for 'The Phoenician Scheme' was completed by Anderson and Coppola just before the onset of a writer's strike. This indicates their readiness to commence production, demonstrating the duo's commitment and anticipation for the project, despite the challenges posed by the strike. While the release date remains undetermined, anticipation for the film is already mounting among fans and critics alike.