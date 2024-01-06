en English
Arts & Entertainment

Wellington’s Transmission Gully Transformed into a Canvas for Large-Scale Art Installations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Wellington’s Transmission Gully, a stretch of State Highway 1, has become the canvas for large-scale art installations, transforming the journey of motorists into an unexpected visual feast. Recently, a towering park bench sculpture appeared, offering a surreal view to those traveling along the motorway. This piece joined another significant installation resembling a colossal feather, both of which have sparked widespread social media discussions and, unfortunately, unsafe attempts at roadside photography by some drivers.

Art and Conservation Initiative

The installations are part of a grand conservation and recreational initiative spearheaded by philanthropists Gareth and Joanne Morgan. In 2019, the Morgans purchased the land on Paekakariki Hill Road, now referred to as The Morgans. While the area continues to host a golf course, it is also gradually being transformed into a space that seamlessly blends art and nature.

Plans for Future Installations

Although a spokesperson did not outright confirm plans to create a sculpture garden that could rival Gisborne’s famous Gibbs Farm, they did mention that the bench is merely one of several sculptures planned for the site. Over the next three months, more installations will be added, further enhancing the visual appeal of the area.

Previous Installations and Future Access

In 2022, The Morgans showcased their commitment to art with the installation of a 16-meter steel rainbow-colored bridge on the property. Visible from the southbound lanes of the highway, this vibrant structure added a dash of color to the landscape. By the end of April, the site is expected to be open to visitors, offering them a chance to explore this unique intersection of art, nature, and conservation.

Arts & Entertainment New Zealand
