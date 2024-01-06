en English
Arts & Entertainment

Welcome to Samdal-ri Episode 13: A Rekindled Romance Amidst Professional Pursuits

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Welcome to Samdal-ri Episode 13: A Rekindled Romance Amidst Professional Pursuits

On the picturesque Jeju Island, a tale of old friendships, love, and the pursuit of dreams unfolds in the riveting drama series, Welcome to Samdal-ri. The narrative traces the intertwined lives of two childhood friends, Jo Yong-pil and Jo Sam-dal, each carving their path in the world. As their careers as a weather forecaster and a successful fashion photographer diverge, their hearts converge, igniting a romance that stands the test of time.

Reunions and Revelations

Episode 13 of the maiden season witnesses a significant turning point as Jo Sam-dal returns to her idyllic hometown. The reunion stirs dormant feelings, prompting a rekindling of the bond that was once thought lost. The backdrop of the serene island serves as a poignant reminder of their shared past, offering a canvas for their blossoming love story.

A Stellar Cast

The series boasts an ensemble cast of acclaimed actors, including Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun. Their performances breathe life into the narrative, lending the story an air of authenticity. The characters they portray, with their nuanced emotions and compelling arcs, have resonated with viewers worldwide, cementing the show’s standing in the global entertainment scene.

Streaming on Netflix

The highly anticipated Season 1 Episode 13 of Welcome to Samdal-ri is now available for streaming on Netflix. To savor this chapter of the gripping narrative, viewers are required to sign up for one of Netflix’s subscription plans. From the comfort of their homes, they can immerse themselves in the captivating saga that unfolds in the heart of Jeju Island.

Arts & Entertainment South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

