On this week's bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we recap the top headlines from the world of sports and entertainment. A whirlwind of events unfolded, capturing the attention of audiences around the globe.

'Oppenheimer' Sweeps Oscar Nominations

Christopher Nolan's epic biographical thriller, 'Oppenheimer', is leading the Oscar race this year with an impressive 13 nominations. The film, which chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. The nominations span various categories, including Best Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Picture, showcasing the film's comprehensive excellence.

Harbaugh Returns to NFL

After a successful stint with Michigan, Jim Harbaugh is making a triumphant return to the NFL, taking up the coaching reins for the Chargers. His leadership and strategic prowess in the football arena are anticipated to bring significant change and possibly, a new era for the Chargers.

Baseball's Hall of Fame Welcomes New Inductees

The Baseball Hall of Fame is set to welcome new members this year. Adrian Beltr, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer, renowned for their contributions to the sport, will be inducted, marking a momentous occasion in their careers.

St. Louis News

Locally, St. Louis saw a flurry of activity. Smalls Sliders is expanding with eight new locations, and Yelp ranked Menya Rui, a local ramen shop, among the top eateries. However, the city also faced challenges, with icy road conditions leading to school and office closures. A hostage situation in a downtown hotel ended with the arrest of a suspect. In the realm of education, leadership changes are underway at both Webster University and Fontbonne.