Weekly Disc Release Guide: A Quiet Week with Notable Titles and Announcements

As the calendar turns to February, movie enthusiasts have a quiet week of new disc releases to look forward to. The week of February 4th - February 10th, while not bursting with big-ticket titles, does offer a selection of interesting films catering to diverse tastes. From the rustic allure of a classic western to the chilling depths of horror, there are cinematic gems waiting to be discovered.

'McCabe & Mrs. Miller' Returns To The Screen

The week's main release is the 1971 Western 'McCabe & Mrs. Miller' starring Warren Beatty, which will be available from Criterion on Domestic Tuesday. This classic film re-emerges for a new audience, bringing with it the timeless themes of ambition, corruption, and the harsh realities of frontier life.

Horror and Drama From Turbine Medien Group and Radiance Films

Thursday brings releases from Germany's Turbine Medien Group with standard editions of 'The Deep House' and 'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer'. The former, a chilling exploration of submerged terror, and the latter, a harrowing journey into the mind of a psychopath, offer fans of the horror genre plenty to sink their teeth into. Radiance Films introduces 'The Sting of Death', a Japanese drama, to the U.S. market, expanding the palette of cinematic experiences for discerning viewers.

Anime Releases and Sci-Fi Thrills

For anime enthusiasts, the week sees the release of 'Handyman Saitou in Another World - The Complete Season', 'Revenger - The Complete Season', and 'Tears to Tiara - Complete Collection.' Each series offers a unique blend of captivating storytelling and vibrant animation. Shout! Factory, known for its diverse catalogue, is releasing horror/thriller 'Funeral Home' and sci-fi/thriller 'The Terminal Man: 50th Anniversary Edition.' The latter coincidentally aligns with current events regarding neural implants, making it a timely addition to the sci-fi genre.

Revving Up Blu-ray Releases and Announcing Future Titles

Blu-ray releases see a slight increase, with an additional note about remastered 4K YouTube videos of ABBA's 'Dancing Queen' and Rick Astley's performances. Shout! Factory's April announcements include 'Rolling Thunder' on 4K, and several blu-rays including 'Affliction,' 'Blue Giant,' 'Lost in Space (movie),' and 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey.' The latter, having been previously released as a Walmart Exclusive SteelBook, will now be available in 4K in various European countries.

While the week may be quiet for new disc releases, the selected titles each carry a distinctive charm. Whether you're a fan of classic Westerns, horror thrillers, Japanese drama, or anime, there's something here for you. So, gear up to expand your movie collection and immerse yourself in these cinematic experiences.