Weekend in Memphis: A Cultural and Entertainment Odyssey

Memphis, the vibrant city famous for its music, food, and southern charm, is opening its doors to a plethora of events this weekend. From groundhog-themed horticulture to a jazz concert commemorating a century-old classic, from coffee tastings to a Mardi Gras Parade, a diverse line-up of activities is set to cater to different tastes and interests.

'Where's the Groundhog?' at the Memphis Botanic Garden

Starting on Friday, February 2, and continuing through Sunday, February 4, the Memphis Botanic Garden is hosting the 'Where's the Groundhog?' event. This activity promises a fun-filled day of exploration and learning about groundhogs, their habits, and their significance in folklore.

'Rhapsody in Blue 100th Anniversary' at Crosstown Theatre

Music enthusiasts have a chance to immerse themselves in the 'Rhapsody in Blue 100th Anniversary' at Crosstown Theatre on Friday evening. This event pays tribute to the timeless masterpiece, marking a century since its first public performance.

Other Events Catering to Varied Interests

Coffee aficionados can look forward to a tasting and brewing workshop at the Bartlett Public Library on Saturday morning. For those with a sweet tooth, the Broad Avenue Arts District is offering 'Sweet Treat First Friday'. Simultaneously, the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month with 'Super Saturday' activities in the morning. In the evening, the city comes alive with a Mardi Gras Parade on Barry Road. The Museum of Science & History presents the 'African American History Trail' from Saturday until February 29. On Sunday afternoon, book enthusiasts have a chance to mingle at 'The Book Mixer' at The Cove. To wrap up the weekend, sports fans can watch the Memphis Hustle face off against the NBA G League Ignite at the Landers Center on Sunday evening.

With such a diverse range of artists and venues, Memphis is showcasing a mix of cultural and entertainment activities, promising a lively weekend for both locals and visitors alike.