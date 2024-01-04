Weekend Cultural Extravaganza: Mumbai Offers a Palette of Events

It is a weekend of cultural immersion in Mumbai, with a rich palette of events on offer. From theatre performances to music concerts, art masterclasses, intense literary discussions, maritime history explorations, and even a free symphony orchestra performance—there’s something for everyone.

Theatre: ‘Boli Gaind Ka Supna’

At the Veda Factory Art Studio, a play titled ‘Boli Gaind Ka Supna’ based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s work is set to captivate theatre enthusiasts. The tickets are modestly priced, starting at Rs 250, making this enriching experience accessible to all.

Music: Candlelight India Concert and ARPANOTSAV

Music lovers are in for a treat with two distinct events. The Royal Opera House Theatre will echo with Bollywood hits presented by Candlelight India. Meanwhile, the Anuradha Pal Cultural Foundation (APCF) will pay tribute to legendary tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha, pharma doyen Mr. Devinder Pal, and well-known painter-author Smt. Ila Pal with their annual music festival – ARPANOTSAV. The performance will feature the powerhouse trio, Pandita Anuradha Pal, and the Sitar-Sarod duo, Kedia Bandhu.

Art: Watercolour Masterclass

Art Lounge invites enthusiasts to a watercolour masterclass by Ambali Bhattacharyya. The fee of Rs 3,200 includes all materials, promising a hands-on experience in the delicate art of watercolour.

Literature: ‘Fire on the Ganges’ Discussion

At Mcubed Library, author Radhika Iyengar and photographer Gopal MS will discuss Iyengar’s book ‘Fire on the Ganges.’ It’s a golden opportunity for literature fans to delve into the creative processes and inspirations behind this work.

Maritime History: Tour on the Arabian Sea

Maritime history buffs have a unique opportunity to understand Mumbai’s history as a port city. Anita Yewale offers a tour on the Arabian Sea, blending history with the calming influence of the sea.

Free Event: Symphony Orchestra and Kathak Performance

Lastly, NCPAthePark offers a free evening of the Symphony Orchestra of India performing Western classical music and a kathak performance by Shama Bhate’s Nad-roop at Cooperage Bandstand Garden. A perfect way to end a culturally rich weekend.