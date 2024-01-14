en English
Arts & Entertainment

Week of Laughter: Comedy Lineup Featuring ‘Taskmaster’ Special and More

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
Week of Laughter: Comedy Lineup Featuring 'Taskmaster' Special and More

The comedic landscape is set for a riveting week with a spread of shows destined to induce laughter, across platforms. The prime focus will be on ‘Taskmaster: Champion of Champions 2024’, a special competition that brings together a battalion of former winners for a humor-infused face-off.

‘Taskmaster: Champion of Champions 2024’ – A Battle of Wit and Humour

The show, scheduled for broadcast on Channel 4 at 9 pm, features a distinguished lineup including Dara O Briain, Morgana Robinson, Sarah Kendall, Sophie Duker, and series 15 runner-up Kiell Smith-Bynoe. The audience can expect a blend of humor influenced by acts of stupidity and physical challenges, all under the roof of host Greg Davies.

Returning and Debuting Comedies

Following ‘Taskmaster’, the critically-acclaimed series ‘Big Boys’ returns with a double bill. The adventures of Jack, a young gay man, and his best friend Danny during the summer of 2014, will unfold on Channel 4 at 10 pm. The storyline includes Jack’s eye-opening encounter and Danny’s romantic pursuits.

‘Count Abdulla’ – A Unique Comedy Perspective

‘Count Abdulla’ is another comedy poised to capture viewers’ attention. This show introduces a British Muslim doctor in his mid-twenties who experiences an identity crisis. The crisis takes an unexpected turn when he is bitten by a vampire. Previously available on ITVX, ‘Count Abdulla’ will be broadcast on ITV2 at 10.05 pm.

‘LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland’ – Amazon Prime Video’s First Irish Comedy Commission

Lastly, the debut of Amazon Prime Video’s first Irish comedy commission, ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland’, promises a unique comedy experience. The show, hosted by Graham Norton, challenges comedians to make each other laugh without breaking themselves. The lineup includes a host of Irish comedians, special appearances by Jedward, and characters from the children’s show ‘The Den’.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

