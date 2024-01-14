Week of Laughter: Comedy Lineup Featuring ‘Taskmaster’ Special and More

The comedic landscape is set for a riveting week with a spread of shows destined to induce laughter, across platforms. The prime focus will be on ‘Taskmaster: Champion of Champions 2024’, a special competition that brings together a battalion of former winners for a humor-infused face-off.

‘Taskmaster: Champion of Champions 2024’ – A Battle of Wit and Humour

The show, scheduled for broadcast on Channel 4 at 9 pm, features a distinguished lineup including Dara O Briain, Morgana Robinson, Sarah Kendall, Sophie Duker, and series 15 runner-up Kiell Smith-Bynoe. The audience can expect a blend of humor influenced by acts of stupidity and physical challenges, all under the roof of host Greg Davies.

Returning and Debuting Comedies

Following ‘Taskmaster’, the critically-acclaimed series ‘Big Boys’ returns with a double bill. The adventures of Jack, a young gay man, and his best friend Danny during the summer of 2014, will unfold on Channel 4 at 10 pm. The storyline includes Jack’s eye-opening encounter and Danny’s romantic pursuits.

‘Count Abdulla’ – A Unique Comedy Perspective

‘Count Abdulla’ is another comedy poised to capture viewers’ attention. This show introduces a British Muslim doctor in his mid-twenties who experiences an identity crisis. The crisis takes an unexpected turn when he is bitten by a vampire. Previously available on ITVX, ‘Count Abdulla’ will be broadcast on ITV2 at 10.05 pm.

‘LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland’ – Amazon Prime Video’s First Irish Comedy Commission

Lastly, the debut of Amazon Prime Video’s first Irish comedy commission, ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland’, promises a unique comedy experience. The show, hosted by Graham Norton, challenges comedians to make each other laugh without breaking themselves. The lineup includes a host of Irish comedians, special appearances by Jedward, and characters from the children’s show ‘The Den’.