Week In Review: Nigerian Entertainment Industry’s Highs and Lows

From January 1 to January 6, 2024, the Nigerian entertainment industry witnessed a range of events and accomplishments. Funke Akindele’s movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ made history as the first Nollywood film to gross over One billion Naira at the box office. This milestone triggered congratulatory messages from President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. In memory of the late Afrobeat singer Mohbad, also known as Ilerioluwa Aloba, his friend Bella Shmurda and father Joseph Aloba marked his posthumous birthday amidst controversy surrounding his death.

Akindele’s Record-Breaking Achievement

‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ Funke Akindele’s latest film, marked a significant achievement in the Nigerian film industry by becoming the first Nollywood movie to gross over NGN 1 billion. The film hit the cinemas on December 15, 2023, and within just three weeks, it had broken all previous box office records. Notably, Akindele now holds the record for the top three highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time, further solidifying her impact on the industry.

Remembering Mohbad

On another note, the Nigerian entertainment industry paid tribute to the late Afrobeat singer Mohbad on his posthumous birthday. Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, was remembered by his close friend Bella Shmurda and his father Joseph Aloba. The remembrance comes amidst ongoing controversy surrounding the singer’s untimely death.

Other Noteworthy Events

During the same period, Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani criticized married men engaging in homosexual affairs while presenting a heterosexual image on social media. Wizkid shared his struggles from the previous year and expressed hope for a better 2024. Big Brother Naija winner Phyna discussed the rejection she faced from her estranged Muslim lover’s family. Journalist Wisdom Nwedene commented on the potential impact on Yul Edochie’s children if he retrieves the bride price from his first wife. The owner of the Instagram blog Gistlover was arrested following a petition. Actor Zack Orji was rumored to be in critical condition, which was later refuted by the National Hospital in Abuja. Davido’s logistic manager, Israel DMW, aired grievances about his estranged wife. Grace Makun, the wife of fashion designer Yomi Casual, suggested May Edochie change her surname. Actress Bimbo Ademoye reacted to Kunle Remi’s secret wedding. Bella Shmurda refused a portrait with the late Mohbad, and Yul Edochie continued to demand the return of his bride price. Justine Skye faced backlash for her church attire, and Rema was mentioned in relationship rumors with her.