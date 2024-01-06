en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Week In Review: Nigerian Entertainment Industry’s Highs and Lows

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
Week In Review: Nigerian Entertainment Industry’s Highs and Lows

From January 1 to January 6, 2024, the Nigerian entertainment industry witnessed a range of events and accomplishments. Funke Akindele’s movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ made history as the first Nollywood film to gross over One billion Naira at the box office. This milestone triggered congratulatory messages from President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. In memory of the late Afrobeat singer Mohbad, also known as Ilerioluwa Aloba, his friend Bella Shmurda and father Joseph Aloba marked his posthumous birthday amidst controversy surrounding his death.

Akindele’s Record-Breaking Achievement

‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ Funke Akindele’s latest film, marked a significant achievement in the Nigerian film industry by becoming the first Nollywood movie to gross over NGN 1 billion. The film hit the cinemas on December 15, 2023, and within just three weeks, it had broken all previous box office records. Notably, Akindele now holds the record for the top three highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time, further solidifying her impact on the industry.

Remembering Mohbad

On another note, the Nigerian entertainment industry paid tribute to the late Afrobeat singer Mohbad on his posthumous birthday. Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, was remembered by his close friend Bella Shmurda and his father Joseph Aloba. The remembrance comes amidst ongoing controversy surrounding the singer’s untimely death.

Other Noteworthy Events

During the same period, Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani criticized married men engaging in homosexual affairs while presenting a heterosexual image on social media. Wizkid shared his struggles from the previous year and expressed hope for a better 2024. Big Brother Naija winner Phyna discussed the rejection she faced from her estranged Muslim lover’s family. Journalist Wisdom Nwedene commented on the potential impact on Yul Edochie’s children if he retrieves the bride price from his first wife. The owner of the Instagram blog Gistlover was arrested following a petition. Actor Zack Orji was rumored to be in critical condition, which was later refuted by the National Hospital in Abuja. Davido’s logistic manager, Israel DMW, aired grievances about his estranged wife. Grace Makun, the wife of fashion designer Yomi Casual, suggested May Edochie change her surname. Actress Bimbo Ademoye reacted to Kunle Remi’s secret wedding. Bella Shmurda refused a portrait with the late Mohbad, and Yul Edochie continued to demand the return of his bride price. Justine Skye faced backlash for her church attire, and Rema was mentioned in relationship rumors with her.

0
Arts & Entertainment Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
15 seconds ago
Taylor Swift's Unimpressed Reaction to Jo Koy's Joke at Golden Globes Sparks Controversy
During the star-studded 2024 Golden Globes, comedian Jo Koy, the event’s host, sparked a whirlwind of controversy with a joke about iconic pop singer Taylor Swift. Swift, known for her enchanting melodies and heartwarming lyrics, was present at the award show due to her nomination for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures for
Taylor Swift's Unimpressed Reaction to Jo Koy's Joke at Golden Globes Sparks Controversy
Light & Wonder Appoints Michael Marchetti to Board of Directors
4 mins ago
Light & Wonder Appoints Michael Marchetti to Board of Directors
Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards 2024: Recognizing Musical Legends and Metallica's First Marching Band Challenge
6 mins ago
Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards 2024: Recognizing Musical Legends and Metallica's First Marching Band Challenge
Emerging Cryptocurrency Projects: NuggetRush, Hedera, and NEO Spotlight Features and Developments
1 min ago
Emerging Cryptocurrency Projects: NuggetRush, Hedera, and NEO Spotlight Features and Developments
Ruby Rose: The Multifaceted Star
1 min ago
Ruby Rose: The Multifaceted Star
Pissed Jeans Announces Release of Sixth Album 'Half Divorced' and International Tour Dates
1 min ago
Pissed Jeans Announces Release of Sixth Album 'Half Divorced' and International Tour Dates
Latest Headlines
World News
Taylor Swift's Unimpressed Reaction to Jo Koy's Joke at Golden Globes Sparks Controversy
16 seconds
Taylor Swift's Unimpressed Reaction to Jo Koy's Joke at Golden Globes Sparks Controversy
Slovakia Braces for Presidential Election Amid Concerns of Potential Pardons
1 min
Slovakia Braces for Presidential Election Amid Concerns of Potential Pardons
YS Biopharma Appoints Rui Yu as Chairperson of Audit Committee
2 mins
YS Biopharma Appoints Rui Yu as Chairperson of Audit Committee
Jared Kushner's Podcast Appearance: A Debate on Privilege and Optimism
2 mins
Jared Kushner's Podcast Appearance: A Debate on Privilege and Optimism
Becky Lynch: Life Beyond the Ring
3 mins
Becky Lynch: Life Beyond the Ring
Stacy Sanders Appointed as First Chief Competition Officer by HHS
4 mins
Stacy Sanders Appointed as First Chief Competition Officer by HHS
Renewaballs and Hubba Team Up to Tackle Tennis Ball Waste
5 mins
Renewaballs and Hubba Team Up to Tackle Tennis Ball Waste
LaTurner Raises Security Concerns Over Chinese Firm's U.S. Investment
6 mins
LaTurner Raises Security Concerns Over Chinese Firm's U.S. Investment
South Carolina's Healthcare Revolution: Dismantling Regulatory Barriers to Boost Competition and Innovation
6 mins
South Carolina's Healthcare Revolution: Dismantling Regulatory Barriers to Boost Competition and Innovation
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
7 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app