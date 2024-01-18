WEBTOON to Transform Popular Web Novels into Webcomics: A Strategic Expansion

In a strategic move to expand its content portfolio and reach, digital comics giant WEBTOON has unveiled plans to transform 14 popular web novels into webcomics. The initiative is a result of fruitful collaborations with well-known studios including Laurel Pursuit, Moonquill, Kisai Entertainment, and Cocoon Productions. The goal is to introduce web fiction titles to WEBTOON's extensive online community while simultaneously offering fans a new visual perspective of their favorite stories through the platform's unique vertical scroll format.

Moving Beyond Traditional Boundaries

The imminent adaptations, including TheFirstDefier's "Defiance of the Fall," Matt Dinniman's "Dungeon Crawler Carl," and SunriseCV's "System Universe," have already made their mark in the e-book and audiobook markets. The move to transform these high-performing titles into webcomics showcases WEBTOON's innovative approach to explore beyond traditional boundaries and mediums.

Strengthening the Partnership with Aethon Books

In the wake of this development, Rhett Bruno, CEO of Aethon Books, conveyed his enthusiasm about the burgeoning partnership with WEBTOON. He recognizes the potential of these webcomics to draw more attention to Western intellectual properties, thereby boosting their visibility and reach.

Expanding the Reach of Stories Globally

While the release dates for each title remain unannounced, these new series will join "The Primal Hunter" and "Re:Trailer Trash," both of which made their debut on WEBTOON in 2023. The move to adapt content across multiple formats contributes to a dynamic intellectual property and creator ecosystem. It broadens the global reach of stories and presents creators with fresh avenues to monetize their work.