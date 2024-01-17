Weasel's Unlikely Redemption and Fate Revealed in DC's Back-to-School Comics

In a twist of fate, the character Weasel from DC's 'The Suicide Squad,' whose apparent demise left fans in shock, finds redemption in the pages of DC's Back-to-School anthology comic series. The sly, anthropomorphic mustelid, initially thought drowned during the Suicide Squad's mission in Corto Maltese, is revealed to be alive and kicking on an isolated island.

Undercover Weasel

In the comic series, Weasel, known for his violent past, adopts an unexpected role as a lunch server at an upscale preparatory institution. This move raises eyebrows, especially for Amanda Waller, who is wary of his history of violence against children. However, Weasel's undercover role becomes a critical factor in the narrative, exposing a deeper layer of his character to the audience.

Breaking the Spell

In an unexpected turn of events, the school falls victim to a spell of complacency cast by the very individual the Suicide Squad is tasked to shield, a demonic entity in disguise. Yet, it's Weasel, of all characters, who proves immune to the enchantment. His unsusceptibility to the spell positions him as the unlikely hero of the narrative, playing a vital role in saving the school from its impending doom.

Redemption and Potential

This surprising redemption arc for Weasel not only showcases a new side to his character but also hints at potential future developments. Despite his past misdemeanors, Weasel proves his worth and ability to act selflessly, prompting a reevaluation of his character. This storyline opens the door for Weasel's possible return in future Suicide Squad missions and further explorations of his character in the DC universe.