Arts & Entertainment

‘We Will Be Free’ Exhibition: A Multisensory Exploration of Freedom

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
'We Will Be Free' Exhibition: A Multisensory Exploration of Freedom

Windhoek, Namibia is hosting a unique blend of visual art and gourmet doughnuts in an exhibition titled ‘We Will Be Free.’ The show, currently on display at Sweet Side of Thingz, previously graced the Classic Framers in Makhanda, South Africa. Inspired by the resonating freedom song by Tschuku Tschuku featuring Nesindano Namises, the exhibition presents a kaleidoscope of mediums including photography, prints, collage, textiles, mixed media, painting, and portraiture. Each piece of art engages with Namibia’s rich history and the ongoing pursuit of freedom.

Interpreting Freedom through Art

The exhibition showcases the work of various artists, each bringing a unique perspective and interpretation of freedom in post-independence Namibia. Namafu Amutse, a renowned photographer, captures the fluidity of masculinity in his work, while Elisia Nghidishange’s prints offer a thought-provoking commentary on corruption and the longing for liberty in society. Anne Lacheiner-Kuhn’s pieces reflect on the historical violence and juxtapose it with the current discrimination faced by the LGBTQI+ community in the country.

Personal Freedom and Cultural Interpretations

Rachel Sakeus and Jakobina Gideon present introspective examinations of personal freedom. Through their lenses, they offer viewers a chance to reflect on the notion of freedom beyond political or societal constraints. Ndinomholo Ndilula and the late Tony Figueira, on the other hand, provide a deeper look into the legacies of conflict and liberation in Namibia. Other artists like Maria Mbereshu, Petrus Amuthenu, and Fillipus Sheehama interpret freedom through their personal and cultural definitions, adding richness to the exhibition.

A Collaborative Effort for Freedom

The ‘We Will Be Free’ exhibition is a collaborative effort between StArt Art Gallery and Nashilongweshipwe Mushaandja. The show also features works by Nicky Marais and Vilho Nuumbala, each piece highlighting themes of movement, connection, and transcendence. The unique combination of visual art and gourmet doughnuts offers a multisensory exploration of the theme of freedom, making it a must-visit for art enthusiasts and connoisseurs.

Arts & Entertainment Namibia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

