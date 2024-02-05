The 66th GRAMMY Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, was not just a celebration of music's finest but also a spectacle of botanical artistry. The red carpet transformed into a living masterpiece, thanks to the innovative floral arrangements by Tu Bloom, the official Botanical Artist for The GRAMMYs. The star of the show was the Wave Petunias, incorporated into the event's décor, adding a splash of color and vibrance to Music's Biggest Night.

Wave Petunias: The Colorful Stars of The GRAMMYs

Tu Bloom selected the E3 Easy Wave series of petunias in Sky Blue, White, and Red, showcasing their unique elegance and spreading colors. Celebrating his 16th year in this role, Bloom expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Wave Petunias. The stunning floral arrangements made with Wave Petunias added an extra layer of spectacle to the star-studded event.

Wave Petunias: A Gardener's Favorite Since 1995

Known for their wide spread, long bloom time, and weather resistance, Wave Petunias have been a favorite amongst gardeners since 1995. They are celebrated for their dramatic spread, adding color and life to any garden or event. Their showcase at the 66th GRAMMY Awards only solidified their place as a source of inspiration for the upcoming gardening season.

Wave Gardening: A Leading Breeder and Producer

PanAmerican Seed, the company behind the Wave Gardening brand, is a leading breeder and producer of seed-raised flowers and vegetables. They operate research facilities worldwide and a state-of-the-art seed distribution center to serve global customers. Sarah Makiejus, Global Marketing Manager for PanAmerican Seed, conveyed her enthusiasm about the showcase of Wave Petunias on The GRAMMYs red carpet, highlighting their suitability for such high-profile events.