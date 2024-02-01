Wauwatosa West High School's 'Frozen' Selected for International Thespian Festival

Wauwatosa West High School students earned an enviable invitation to showcase their talent on a distinguished platform. Their production of 'Frozen,' a resonant story of sisterhood and determination, is set to light up the stage at the 2024 International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Indiana. A top honor in the middle and high school arts honor program, this invitation serves as an acknowledgment of the students' exceptional talent and the hard work they've put into their production.

The Prestigious International Thespian Festival

The International Thespian Festival is not just a festival; it's a crucible of talent, a gathering place for the brightest stars in high school theater. Only nine theater groups are selected to perform, making it a highly competitive and prestigious event. The festival also offers interactive workshops, a college fair, and auditions for colleges, making it a potentially life-changing experience for the young thespians.

Recognition and Success of 'Frozen'

The Wauwatosa West production of 'Frozen' has attracted more than just applause. It has been nominated for over a dozen 'Jerry' awards, honoring excellence in Wisconsin high school theater. The production sold out eight shows, drawing an audience of 7,000 people. This success is a testament to the students' commitment and the powerful narrative they've brought to life on stage.

Impact on Students

In an interview with CBS 58's Natalie Shepard, director Adam Steffan shared his thoughts on the production's success and its impact on the students. Steffan emphasized the boost in confidence his students have experienced and the pride they feel in being part of something unique. He hopes they realize the significance of their achievements and understand they've made their school, and indeed their community, proud.