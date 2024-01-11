en English
Arts & Entertainment

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and Screen Queensland Unveil Screenplay Adaptation Initiative

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and Screen Queensland Unveil Screenplay Adaptation Initiative

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, in a strategic collaboration with Screen Queensland, has unveiled a screenplay adaptation initiative. The main objective of this initiative is to assist Queensland-based screenwriters in the development of film and television projects. This new venture is aimed at adapting popular titles from the Wattpad and WEBTOON digital platforms into screenplays, with the potential for these adaptations to be produced in Queensland.

Selected Titles for Adaptation

The three titles that have been handpicked for adaptation are ‘School Bus Graveyard’ by Red, a supernatural webcomic from WEBTOON, ‘Apartment 239’ by Elford Alley, a horror webnovel from Wattpad, and ‘All Good Things’ by Renee Racine Kinnear, a feel-good comedy also from Wattpad. This initiative opens doors for Queensland creatives, offering them access to stories that have already garnered significant global audiences and international recognition.

Track Record of Success

The screenplay adaptation initiative was first rolled out in 2020, and has already tasted success. Two titles, ‘The Bro Code’ by Elizabeth A. Seibert and ‘How To Lose Weight and Survive The Apocalypse’ by Kate J. Squires, have advanced to the next development phase. Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, which boasts over 100 projects in various stages of development or production, has a track record of successful adaptations. The studio’s portfolio includes ‘Lore Olympus’, a popular WEBTOON story, and various other stories spanning different genres.

Unfolding Opportunities for Queensland Creatives

Through this initiative, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios is offering a unique opportunity to Queensland-based screenwriters. The chosen creatives will receive consultation to craft their pitch, treatment, and draft scripts. The ultimate goal is to secure production partners and financial backing to kick-start production in Queensland. The winners of the adaptation rights for the selected titles will be announced at the 76th Annual DGA Awards on February 10.

Arts & Entertainment Australia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

