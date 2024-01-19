Warner Bros. Unleashes 'Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One'

Warner Bros. Entertainment has raised the curtain on 'Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One.' This animated film is the initial entry in a trilogy inspired by the ground-breaking DC Comics limited series 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. The narrative presents an event of catastrophic proportions, an 'antimatter Armageddon,' that endangers not only Earth but every universe across the multiverse.

Assembling the Super Heroes

In the face of this existential threat, we see the iconic DC Super Heroes, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Green Lantern, called upon by the enigmatic Monitor. The film also showcases an expansive roster of heroes from different Earths, uniting to prevent the total annihilation of reality.

The Start of the End

This movie marks the start of the end for the Tomorrowverse story arc. It is the result of a collaboration between Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The animated feature was released digitally on January 9, with a 4K UHD limited edition steelbook and Blu-ray release set for January 23.

Crisis on Infinite Earths - The Adaptation

Producer Butch Lukic had planned 'Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One' as the final chapter of a 10-movie arc in the Tomorrowverse timeline. The adaptation of Crisis on Infinite Earths in this film holds significant importance. The film has been praised by various critics for its loyalty to the source material and its emphasis on heart and character. Two more sequels are slated for release throughout the rest of the year. The announcement also includes a note that purchasing through certain links will benefit the Superman Homepage, a fan website.