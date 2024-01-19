Warner Bros. Discovery Conjures Up New Series in Harry Potter Universe

In a thrilling turn of events, Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled plans for a brand-new series set in the enchanting Harry Potter universe. The project, designed for the Max streaming platform, is currently in the embryonic stage of development, with a host of renowned writers presenting their unique visions for adapting J.K. Rowling's seven-book series.

Advertisment

Unveiling The Magical Minds

The creative team includes Martha Hillier, Kathleen Jordan, Tom Moran, and Michael Lesslie. Initial pitch meetings, held in Los Angeles, have birthed a wave of intriguing concepts. The chosen finalists will now take their ideas across the Atlantic to the United Kingdom, advancing to the next round of selection.

J.K. Rowling: The Guiding Star

Advertisment

While J.K. Rowling's level of involvement in the early stages remains somewhat foggy, the legendary author is expected to influence the decision-making process and serve as an executive producer for the series. The potential for multiple writers to work on the project hints at the possibility of Max exploring more than one Harry Potter-themed concept.

Collaboration on the Horizon

The production of the series will mark a creative collaboration between Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros Television. David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, has expressed his excitement for the project, envisioning it as a decade-long venture on HBO. This announcement follows a discreet internal process spearheaded by Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, who has been evaluating candidates for the adaptation without involving agencies.

Harry Potter: A Cultural Phenomenon

The Harry Potter brand, spanning best-selling books, retail stores, theme parks, stage plays, and successful film franchises, continues to grow its cultural and commercial footprint. With this newly announced series, the iconic world of Harry Potter is set to captivate audiences once more, promising a fresh wave of magical adventures.