Warner Bros. Cancels Ava DuVernay’s ‘New Gods’: A Symptom of Superhero Fatigue?

Warner Bros.’ decision to cancel Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of DC Comics’ ‘New Gods’ underscored the inherent challenges in adapting less-known comic properties in an industry that’s increasingly showing signs of superhero fatigue. The ambitious project, announced in March 2018, was abruptly halted in April 2021, despite DuVernay and co-writer Tom King’s dedicated investment in the series.

Unexplored Territory in DC’s Universe

‘New Gods’, a brainchild of Jack Kirby, houses characters like Darkseid, the potent ruler of Apokolips, and heroes including Mister Miracle and Big Barda. Even though these characters form the core of the comics, they have largely been overlooked in DC’s cinematic universe, often overshadowed by more popular figures. DuVernay’s vision for ‘New Gods’ promised a rich, stylized interpretation of the source material, which is brimming with lore.

Clashing with the DC Extended Universe’s Direction

The cancellation was largely attributed to concerns over potential overlap with the direction of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), particularly following Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ cut that included Darkseid. However, the axing of ‘New Gods’ was part of a broader upheaval within the DCEU, notably post Warner Bros.’ acquisition by Discovery in 2022, which led to multiple project cancellations and a franchise reboot helmed by James Gunn.

Superhero Fatigue and Complex Narratives

Recent superhero films delving into complex sci-fi narratives have been met with lukewarm receptions, indicating a possible superhero fatigue among audiences. DuVernay and King’s thwarted ‘New Gods’ project serves as a stark reminder of the complexities involved in adapting lesser-known comic properties for the big screen, especially amidst shifting market trends and audience preferences.