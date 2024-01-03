en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Warner Bros. Cancels Ava DuVernay’s ‘New Gods’: A Symptom of Superhero Fatigue?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Warner Bros. Cancels Ava DuVernay’s ‘New Gods’: A Symptom of Superhero Fatigue?

Warner Bros.’ decision to cancel Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of DC Comics’ ‘New Gods’ underscored the inherent challenges in adapting less-known comic properties in an industry that’s increasingly showing signs of superhero fatigue. The ambitious project, announced in March 2018, was abruptly halted in April 2021, despite DuVernay and co-writer Tom King’s dedicated investment in the series.

Unexplored Territory in DC’s Universe

‘New Gods’, a brainchild of Jack Kirby, houses characters like Darkseid, the potent ruler of Apokolips, and heroes including Mister Miracle and Big Barda. Even though these characters form the core of the comics, they have largely been overlooked in DC’s cinematic universe, often overshadowed by more popular figures. DuVernay’s vision for ‘New Gods’ promised a rich, stylized interpretation of the source material, which is brimming with lore.

Clashing with the DC Extended Universe’s Direction

The cancellation was largely attributed to concerns over potential overlap with the direction of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), particularly following Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ cut that included Darkseid. However, the axing of ‘New Gods’ was part of a broader upheaval within the DCEU, notably post Warner Bros.’ acquisition by Discovery in 2022, which led to multiple project cancellations and a franchise reboot helmed by James Gunn.

Superhero Fatigue and Complex Narratives

Recent superhero films delving into complex sci-fi narratives have been met with lukewarm receptions, indicating a possible superhero fatigue among audiences. DuVernay and King’s thwarted ‘New Gods’ project serves as a stark reminder of the complexities involved in adapting lesser-known comic properties for the big screen, especially amidst shifting market trends and audience preferences.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Waluigi's Absence in 2023 Nintendo Releases: End of a 22-Year Streak
In a surprising twist of events, the year 2023 witnessed a notable absence in the Nintendo universe. Waluigi, the mischievous counterpart to Luigi, known for his unique physique and popularity, failed to make an appearance in any Nintendo game. A first in his 23-year existence, this marked the end of a 22-year streak since his
Waluigi's Absence in 2023 Nintendo Releases: End of a 22-Year Streak
Paul Anka to Perform Two Concerts at McCallum Theatre as Part of Seven Decades Tour
7 mins ago
Paul Anka to Perform Two Concerts at McCallum Theatre as Part of Seven Decades Tour
Tiffany Haddish Makes SNL History, Addressing Sexual Misconduct and Entertaining with Cat Themed Sketches
8 mins ago
Tiffany Haddish Makes SNL History, Addressing Sexual Misconduct and Entertaining with Cat Themed Sketches
Dancer Korinn Mowrey Shares Her Journey of Overcoming Addiction in a Live Performance
4 mins ago
Dancer Korinn Mowrey Shares Her Journey of Overcoming Addiction in a Live Performance
Winter Holiday Video Game Sales: A Guide for Gamers
4 mins ago
Winter Holiday Video Game Sales: A Guide for Gamers
Billie Eilish Teases Progress of New Album through Instagram Post
6 mins ago
Billie Eilish Teases Progress of New Album through Instagram Post
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottie Scheffler's Top Spot in World Golf Ranking Faces Stiff Competition in 2024
15 seconds
Scottie Scheffler's Top Spot in World Golf Ranking Faces Stiff Competition in 2024
Voters Should Determine Trump's Eligibility, Argues Attorney Christina Bobb
18 seconds
Voters Should Determine Trump's Eligibility, Argues Attorney Christina Bobb
Ashland, Missouri: Bond Election and Presidential Primaries in Spotlight
18 seconds
Ashland, Missouri: Bond Election and Presidential Primaries in Spotlight
West Michigan Health Departments Distribute Free Radon Test Kits
50 seconds
West Michigan Health Departments Distribute Free Radon Test Kits
US Supreme Court Asked to Review Health Insurer's $130,000 Mental Health Coverage Denial
54 seconds
US Supreme Court Asked to Review Health Insurer's $130,000 Mental Health Coverage Denial
Prominent Horse Trainer Chad Brown Arraigned on Obstruction Charge
1 min
Prominent Horse Trainer Chad Brown Arraigned on Obstruction Charge
Bomb Threats Shake Multiple US State Capitols Amid Other Major News
1 min
Bomb Threats Shake Multiple US State Capitols Amid Other Major News
Deonna Purrazzo Poised to Join AEW as Major Free Agent
2 mins
Deonna Purrazzo Poised to Join AEW as Major Free Agent
Pakistan's Supreme Court Rules Convicts Ineligible for Election
2 mins
Pakistan's Supreme Court Rules Convicts Ineligible for Election
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
13 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
21 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app