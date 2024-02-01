Warner Bros. and Tim Burton Reimagine 'Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman'

Warner Bros. is once again teaming up with acclaimed director Tim Burton for a reimagined take on a classic 50s sci-fi film, 'Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman'. This collaboration comes on the heels of the studio's record-breaking success with the Oscar-nominated film 'Barbie', marking a new stride in Warner Bros' venture into revamping iconic narratives.
A Fresh Perspective on a Classic Tale
The original 'Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman,' released in 1958, told the riveting story of a wealthy heiress who, following an encounter with an alien, grows into a giant and grapples with her increasingly troubled marriage. The narrative, brimming with elements of science fiction and horror, was produced on a modest budget of $88,000. In the hands of Burton, known for his distinctive cinematic style and successful reimaginations of classics like 'Alice in Wonderland' and 'Mars Attacks!', the upcoming project promises to breathe new life into this cult classic.
Star-Studded Production Team
The screenplay for the new iteration of 'Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman' is being crafted by Gillian Flynn, the award-winning author and screenwriter known for her work on 'Gone Girl' and 'Sharp Objects.' Flynn's contribution to the project signals a promising narrative depth, given her track record of successful adaptations that have resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. Alongside Flynn, the film is being produced by Burton, Andrew Mittman, and Tommy Harper, with Kai Dolbashian serving as the executive producer. This assembly of creative minds with proven success in their individual fields assures a high standard for the upcoming film.
Other Projects in the Pipeline
Apart from 'Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman', Burton is currently working on a sequel to his 1988 film 'Beetlejuice,' titled 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 2024 A.D.,' set to release on September 6. Concurrently, Flynn is adapting her novel 'Dark Places' into a limited series for HBO, further diversifying her portfolio of gripping narrative adaptations. This simultaneous engagement in various projects reflects the dynamic range of both Burton and Flynn, solidifying their positions as influential figures within the film industry.