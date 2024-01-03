en English
Arts & Entertainment

Waluigi’s Absence in 2023 Nintendo Releases: End of a 22-Year Streak

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
In a surprising twist of events, the year 2023 witnessed a notable absence in the Nintendo universe. Waluigi, the mischievous counterpart to Luigi, known for his unique physique and popularity, failed to make an appearance in any Nintendo game. A first in his 23-year existence, this marked the end of a 22-year streak since his introduction in Mario Tennis back in 2000.

Waluigi’s History and Absence

Despite never starring in his own game, Waluigi has always been a constant in new Nintendo releases each year, becoming a beloved character in the process. His regular presence in Mario sports, kart, or party games, where secondary characters of the Mario universe are often highlighted, has bolstered his popularity among fans. However, the year 2023, devoid of any such games saw the absence of the fan-favorite character, a first since 2002.

Fan Reaction and Expectations

Waluigi’s unexpected disappearance has sparked a flurry of discussions among the gaming community. Fans of the character, some of whom are dedicated enough to organize themed parties, expressed their disappointment at the oversight. Amidst their dismay, there’s a glimmer of hope that Nintendo might consider developing a game centered around Waluigi. This hope is fueled by the news of Princess Peach, another secondary character, slated to receive her own game.

Unverified Mention and Nintendo’s Response

Apart from the palpable disappointment and hope, there’s also a growing curiosity around an unverified mention of a web-based Flash game featuring Waluigi. The existence of such a game remains a topic of debate among fans. Nintendo, on the other hand, has yet to comment on Waluigi’s absence from the 2023 releases or plans for his inclusion in future games. As fans eagerly await a potential Nintendo Switch 2 release towards the end of 2024, they also hope for the return of their beloved character, Waluigi.

Arts & Entertainment Gaming Japan
Salman Khan

