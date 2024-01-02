en English
Arts & Entertainment

Walt Disney’s Irish Roots: A Tale of Resilience and Creativity

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
The Disney surname, a deep-rooted name in the chronicles of Ireland, traces back to France. From their French nobility, the family ventured into England, ultimately settling into the lush landscapes of Kilkenny, Ireland, in the 1600s. Walt Disney, an American Original, bore the weight of this rich lineage, which cascaded down several generations, culminating in the formation of the Walt Disney Company.

Delving into the Disney Heritage

Historian Paula Sigman Lowery, in her exploration of the Disney ancestry, marked the centenary of the Walt Disney Company with ‘Disney100: The Exhibition.’ The exhibition shed light on the Disney family’s substantial estate, Sweethill, a testament to their comfortable lifestyle in Ireland. However, the wheels of destiny were set into motion when Mary Richardson and Kepple Elias Disney, Walt Disney’s grandparents, decided to emigrate from Ireland to North America in 1834. This move laid the foundation for Walt and Roy Disney, who would later establish the Walt Disney Company.

Walt Disney’s Irish Connection

Despite being American-born, Walt Disney held his Irish lineage close to his heart. His fascination with Irish fairy tales led him to undertake several research trips to Ireland, resulting in the film ‘Darby O’Gill and the Little People.’ His connection with his Irish roots was further symbolized by the Claddagh ring he purchased during a trip to Dublin. Walt Disney’s appreciation for his Irish heritage resonated throughout his films, with ‘The Fighting Prince of Donegal’ and ‘The Happiest Millionaire’ featuring strong Irish themes.

Cementing the Disney Legacy in Ireland

In 1989, the family’s Irish legacy was given a fresh lease on life when Roy E. Disney, Walt’s nephew and former Disney Company executive, purchased Coolmain Castle in County Cork. Roy often visited Ireland to explore his ancestral roots, thereby strengthening the Disney family’s ties with Ireland. The journey of the Disney family, from French nobility to Irish immigrants, tells a tale of resilience and creativity, elements that have become synonymous with the Disney brand.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

