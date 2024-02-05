Walt Disney World Announces New 'The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure' Show

Walt Disney World is set to make a splash with a brand-new theatrical production, 'The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure', replacing the former 'Voyage of The Little Mermaid' at Disney's Hollywood Studios. This reimagined show, rooted in the animated classic, is searching for its Ariel and Prince Eric, with a global casting call currently underway.

A New Musical Adventure

The new show will be staged in the original Voyage of the Little Mermaid building, nestled between Disney Junior Play and Dance!, Toy Story Land, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Online submissions for the casting call are open until February 19, 2024, promising roles for a spirited mermaid princess and a charismatic, fearless romantic. The beloved musical numbers such as 'Part of Your World,' 'Kiss the Girl,' and 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' will sail again in this novel adaptation.

Character Casting and Audition Process

Ariel's role requires a lyrical pop soprano voice, while the part of Prince Eric is non-singing. The audition process begins with online submissions, followed by a check-in. Potential in-person callbacks are scheduled in Orlando, New York, and Atlanta for late March and early April. Applicants must be over 18 and authorized to work in the United States. Notably, Disney College Program Cast Members may also apply under certain conditions.

A New Era Post-Pandemic Closure

The unveiling of 'The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure' follows the closure of 'Voyage of The Little Mermaid,' which ceased operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen. The announcement for the new production was made in December 2023, signaling a fresh era for Disney's Hollywood Studios, and a chance for a new generation to fall under Ariel's spell.