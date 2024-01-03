Walsall Arena & Arts Centre Hits Record with ‘Cinderella’ Pantomime; Reveals Exciting 2024 Line-up

The Walsall Arena & Arts Centre in Leamore has set a new record with its production of ‘Cinderella’, now the borough’s best-selling professional pantomime. The show featured a considerable contribution from local talent, with students from Walsall College stepping into the spotlight. The announcement for the venue’s 2024 pantomime production is eagerly awaited.

Walsall’s Pantomime Success

Speaking on the success of the ‘Cinderella’ production, Councillor Gary Flint expressed immense satisfaction. He lavished praise on the audience for their support, the production team for their exceptional work, the Walsall Arena staff for their tireless efforts, and the cast and crew for their stellar performances. He strongly encouraged the tradition of attending the arena’s productions, highlighting the joy and community spirit they foster.

A Diverse Year-Round Programme

The Walsall Arena & Arts Centre is renowned for its varied and engaging year-round programme. It features live music spanning a wide range of genres, comedy shows, theatrical productions, and more. The line-up for 2024 promises to continue this trend, with several exciting events already announced.

2024: A Year of Exciting Performances

Among the upcoming performances, music lovers can look forward to ‘Taylormania’, a tribute to pop icon Taylor Swift, ‘The Little Mix Show’, a celebration of the popular girl band’s music, and the ‘UK Pink Floyd Experience’, a homage to the legendary rock band. Other highlights include ‘The George Harrison Project’, ‘The ELO Tribute Show’, and ‘One Night in Dublin’ by The Wild Murphys. Adding a dash of star power, the venue will also host in-person conversations with the likes of John Lydon, Shaun Ryder, and Steve Harley.

Councillor Flint emphasized the importance of supporting local venues and talent, pointing out that community engagement is essential for the vitality and dynamism of the local arts scene. The Walsall Arena & Arts Centre’s commitment to showcasing a mix of locally nurtured talent and globally acclaimed acts is a testament to this belief.