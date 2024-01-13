en English
Arts & Entertainment

Walking Through Kolkata’s Culture: Cabin Restaurants and Theatre

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
A fascinating fusion of architecture and culture awaits in Kolkata, as the Calcutta Heritage Collective teams up with FunOnStreets to present two curated walks that will reveal the city’s hidden cultural gems. The first of these walks, scheduled for January 21, will take participants on a culinary journey through Kolkata’s iconic cabin restaurants, guided by Navpreet Arora.

Navigating Kolkata’s Cabin Restaurants

Known for their illustrious history of hosting a diverse clientele ranging from lovestruck individuals to influential politicians, these eateries are much more than just food stops. They are an integral part of the city’s cultural tapestry. The walk will begin at Sanskrit College, taking participants through the beauty of College Street, or Boi Para as it is locally known. This exploration aims to shed light on the rich history that these seemingly ordinary establishments hold. The walk will bring to life the stories and anecdotes that have shaped these restaurants, offering participants a fresh perspective on the cultural heritage of Kolkata.

Theatre: Kolkata’s Cultural Cornerstone

The second walk, scheduled for February 18, will illuminate Kolkata’s deep-rooted connection with theatre. Starting from Latu Babu and Chatu Babu Rajbari on Beadon Street and culminating at Jorasanko Thakur Bari, this journey will traverse the city’s theatrical landscape. It will pay homage to the brave women who, during the 18th and 19th centuries, defied societal norms to step into the male-dominated world of theatre and express their viewpoints. This walk aims to resonate with and educate participants about the historical and cultural significance of theatre in shaping Kolkata’s identity.

These curated walks present a unique opportunity to delve deep into Kolkata’s historical narrative, enabling participants to appreciate its traditional architecture and its boundless culture. It is a chance to engage with the city’s history in a way that is both enlightening and entertaining, and to view Kolkata through a lens that transcends the ordinary.

Arts & Entertainment India Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

