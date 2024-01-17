Wales Bonner Unveils Co-Gendered FW24 Collection at Paris Fashion Week

At the heart of Paris Fashion Week, an event that never fails to showcase the avant-garde of the fashion world, designer Wales Bonner presented her Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Renowned for her unique blend of preppy athleticism and the cool aesthetic of London's youth, Bonner's FW24 collection reaffirmed her unassailable reputation in the fashion industry.

Academic Aesthetic: The New Cool

For FW24, Bonner introduced sophisticated, co-gendered wardrobes with a distinct academic influence. Drawing inspiration from school and college settings, the collection incorporated soft tailoring, comfortable knitwear, and school uniform elements into her designs. The runway was adorned with varsity jackets and striped crewnecks bearing 'HOWARD' branding, creating a palpable college campus vibe.

Redefining The Modern Scholar Look

Adding to the academic aesthetic, the collection presented a mix of polished suits with oversized lapels, pleated baggy denim, broad-shouldered coats, leather aviator jackets, and fuzzy parkas. The designs aimed to redefine the conventional look of the modern scholar, offering a stylish, yet comfortable alternative to the often drab and uniform academic attire.

Wales Bonner x Adidas: A Pioneering Collaboration

Adding a sports-infused flair to the collection, Bonner unveiled her latest collaboration with sportswear giant Adidas. The collaboration, featuring nylon jerseys and a retro Superstar sneaker, marked a first for the partnership between the designer and Adidas. The sportswear additions perfectly complemented the academic-inspired collection, offering a fresh and youthful spin on the traditional scholar look.