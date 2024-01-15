Waking Life Festival Announces Second Wave of Artists for 2024 Edition

Waking Life, Portugal’s week-long cultural extravaganza, has unveiled a second array of artists set to grace its stages for the 2024 edition. Scheduled to be held in Crato, a charming town to the east of Lisbon, the festival will run from June 19th to 24th. Among those recently confirmed to perform are Arpanet, Vlada, RP Boo, Sonja Moonear, Lyra Pramuk, Moritz von Oswald, Shed, and Ivan Smagghe. This diverse lineup will be in addition to previously announced acts like Ben UFO, Chima Isaaro, and Zip. Waking Life is renowned for its community-driven ethos, offering a vibrant mix of music, visual arts, film screenings, and educational workshops.

Unveiling the Musical Lineup

With the recent announcement, Waking Life has added a new depth to its musical offerings. The new additions encompass a range of genres, reflecting the festival’s commitment to providing a musically diverse experience. Arpanet, known for their pioneering electro music, will bring their unique sound to the festival. Vlada, RP Boo, and Sonja Moonear are set to showcase their skills in electronic music, while Moritz von Oswald, Shed, and Ivan Smagghe will add a touch of techno and house music. Lyra Pramuk, an experimental pop artist, will provide a contrast with her innovative soundscapes.

More Than Music

More than a mere music festival, Waking Life transcends the usual festival norms to provide a rich cultural experience. Alongside the extensive musical lineup, attendees can also expect a range of art installations, film screenings, and workshops. This sixth edition of the festival reaffirms Waking Life’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and promoting a diverse range of cultural expressions.

A Snapshot of Portugal’s Cultural Landscape

Waking Life, along with other events in Portugal, paints a vivid picture of the country’s bustling cultural landscape. Besides Waking Life, there are 188 other events scheduled across Lisbon in June 2024, featuring a variety of artists and genres. Moreover, the Porto Summer School on Art & Cinema is set to take place from June 17–21, offering conferences, concerts, exhibitions, and performances. These events collectively contribute to Portugal’s vibrant cultural scene, providing locals and tourists alike with a myriad of experiences to indulge in.