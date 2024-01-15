Waimakariri Country Music Festival: Celebrating Kiwi Country & Honouring a Legend

The echoes of country music will soon grace the Rangiora Showgrounds Pavilion as the Waimakariri Country Music Festival gears up for its second year. Scheduled from February 9 to 11, the festival is an ode to the thriving country music scene in New Zealand. Following its highly successful inaugural event last year, which attracted a crowd of 300 and sold 250 weekend passes, the festival is geared to resonate with an even larger audience this year.

Anticipating a Larger Turnout

Kevin Taylor, the chairperson of the planning committee, foresees a significant surge in attendance. The anticipation is not misplaced, with North Islanders already marking their calendars, booking ferry crossings, and planning to travel in motorhomes. With such a promising outlook, the committee is contemplating the future growth of the festival. Erecting a marquee or relocating to a larger venue are among the plans being considered, all with the backing of the local council.

Tribute to a Country Music Legend

The upcoming festival pays homage to the late Reg McTaggart, an Arrowtown country music singer whose contributions to the first Waimakariri event and country music festivals at large are immeasurable. His life and music will be celebrated in an environment that promotes the talent and passion that are the hallmarks of country music.

A Packed Schedule of Performances

The festival offers a packed schedule of performances, featuring guest artists from across New Zealand and two bands from the South Island. Beyond the scheduled performances, the festival also encourages impromptu performances, fostering a vibrant and spontaneous atmosphere.

The event starts each day at 10 am and continues until 5 pm, culminating in a special showcase on Saturday evening. Mayor Dan Gordon will officially open the festival on Friday, marking the beginning of a musical journey that promises to be unforgettable.

Tickets are available on-site, with weekend passes priced at $50 and daily admission at $15. The special showcase tickets are available for $20. Food, tea, and coffee will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the festival's Facebook page and official website.