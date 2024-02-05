Vtuber Dokibird Announces Comeback to Streaming on Lunar New Year 2024

Independent Vtuber Dokibird, also recognized by her former alias Selen Tatsuki, is set to make a much-anticipated return to streaming on February 7, 2024, aligning her comeback with the Lunar New Year celebrations. This announcement comes after a prolonged period of inactivity following her 'graduation' in May 2021, a term commonly used in Vtuber culture to signify the end of a character's activities.

Dokibird's Hiatus and Return

The Vtuber's hiatus was due to an extended hospitalization, which she openly discussed in a series of statements on social media, including two voice tweets. Despite her personal ordeal, Dokibird has recently re-engaged with her supportive community. In January 2024, she initiated this reconnection by taking emote commissions, a popular form of personalized digital art among streamers and their followers.

Embracing Happiness in the New Year

In her updates, Dokibird expressed profound gratitude towards her fans for their unwavering support during her challenging times. She encouraged them to embrace happiness in the new year, displaying a resilient spirit that has endeared her even more to her followers. The specific details about how Dokibird will celebrate the Lunar New Year during her comeback stream remain undisclosed. However, fans can expect to partake in the festivities by tuning in at 5pm PT/8pm ET on February 7.

Gaming and Art Content

Known for her gaming and art content, Dokibird's return is eagerly anticipated by her followers. She previously addressed the termination of her contract with Nijisanji, citing bullying and a toxic environment as the catalysts for her decision. This honesty and transparency have established a strong bond with her audience, making her return a significant event in the Vtuber community.