Von Hertzen Brothers Unveil New 'Sunday Child' Live Video Ahead of 'Live At Tavastia' Release

The Finnish progressive rock band, Von Hertzen Brothers, have unveiled a new live video of their popular song, 'Sunday Child'. This live rendition is set to feature in their forthcoming live album, titled 'Live At Tavastia', slated for release on February 16.

A Glimpse into the Live Album

The eagerly anticipated album encapsulates the band's electrifying performances from a sold-out concert at the famed Tavastia venue in Helsinki. The lead singer and guitarist, Mikko von Hertzen, underscored 'Sunday Child' as a pivotal part of their live shows, marked by high audience engagement and electrifying energy.

'Sunday Child': An Anthem in the Making

'Sunday Child', a fan-favorite from their 2015 album 'New Day Rising', is hailed for its anthemic quality. The newly released live video underscores the band's profound connection with their audience, as evidenced by a mass singalong during the performance.

Availability of the Live Album

The live album, 'Live At Tavastia', will be available in various formats to cater to diverse listener preferences. These include a limited edition double vinyl LP, double CD, streaming platforms, and exclusive Blu-ray and T-shirt bundles purchasable on the band's official website.