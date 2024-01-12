Voicing Airtel: Simon Richoh, The Unrecognized Voice Behind Kenya’s Famous Airtel Voiceover

In the bustling streets of Githurai 45 in Kenya, if you listen closely, you might hear a familiar voice echoing from the speakers of nearby mobile phone shops. It’s a voice that many Kenyans, and even some in Kampala, would recognize instantly, yet, the man behind this voice, boda boda rider Simon Richoh, remains largely unknown.

A Voice that Launched a Thousand SIM Cards

This story began in 2017 when Simon, in an effort to enhance his sales of Airtel SIM cards, decided to create a voiceover. His message, ‘Karibia karibia customer update line ya Airtel free of charge, kisha tunakuzawadi 100MBs of data. Karibu customer,’ resonated deeply with the local populace, so much so that it became a household phrase across the nation.

Unrecognized Fame and Fortune

Despite the popularity of his voiceover, Simon did not benefit much from it. He had created it as a personal marketing tool, not under a contractual agreement with Airtel. Thus, while his voice became a symbol of the telecommunications giant, the man behind it continued his life as a boda boda rider, artist, and MC, with little to show for his unexpected fame.

Airtel’s Overdue Recognition

However, after an interview with a local content creator brought light to Simon’s story, Airtel reached out to him. They indicated a potential future collaboration but have not offered to pay for the already popular voiceover. This development might provide Simon the recognition he deserves, and perhaps, alter the course of his life.

A Voice Beyond the Voiceover

Meanwhile, Simon Richoh continues to work as a boda boda rider and an artist. He has released three gospel songs on YouTube, showcasing his vocal talents beyond the confines of a voiceover. His story is a reminder that sometimes, talent and fame do not always translate into fortune.