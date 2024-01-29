Voices of Gorey Choir Makes Impressive Debut, Attracts Over 100 Women

The Voices of Gorey, an all-female choir, made a remarkable debut with over 100 women attending its inaugural gathering. The turnout exceeded the expectations of founder Emma Hughes, who was already buoyed by the strong interest shown on social media.

Introduction and Warm-Up Session

The initial meeting was aimed at introducing the choir's objectives and structure to the new members. The evening kicked off with a vocal warm-up, followed by the learning of a two-part round. This introductory session culminated in an applause-filled response from the attendees, many of whom had never been part of a choir before. The absence of an audition process helped in making the joining process less daunting for the newcomers.

Experienced Leadership

Guiding the choir is Emma Hughes, whose credentials shine with a music degree and a rich experience in teaching and conducting. Her work portfolio includes a stint with the National Children's Choir. It is this wealth of experience and knowledge that forms the backbone of the Voices of Gorey choir.

Exploring a Spectrum of Genres

The choir aims to traverse a wide spectrum of musical genres, ranging from pop and classical to Irish language songs and musical theatre. Emma's own passion for singing is expected to play a key role in shaping the choir's repertoire. In addition to Emma's leadership, the choir also enjoys the support of a dedicated committee, which shares its roots with Emma's book club.

The choir's practice sessions are scheduled to take place in the spacious hall of Gaelscoil Moshíológ, starting January 22.