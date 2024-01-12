en English
Arts & Entertainment

Voice of Airtel Kenya: The Unrecognised Fame of a Boda Boda Rider

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
In the bustling streets of Githurai 45, Kenya, a distinctive voice rings out, familiar to many in the region and beyond. This voice belongs to Simon Richoh, a boda boda (motorbike taxi) rider, who has been juggling his daily hustle with a unique side gig: a voice-over artist and Master of Ceremonies (MC). Despite his popularity, Richoh’s journey has been punctuated with challenges and misunderstandings, underlining a compelling narrative of struggle and hope in a rapidly digitizing Africa.

The Unexpected Rise of a Voice

Richoh’s voice became a household sound seven years ago when he created a voice-over for Airtel SIM cards. The message, promoting the free update of Airtel lines and a data reward, was initially recorded to boost his sales as a SIM card hawker. However, the voice-over took a life of its own, reaching Airtel agents across Kenya, and even resounding in Kampala, Uganda. The voice-over had found its way to the telecom company’s headquarters and was disseminated throughout the country. Yet, despite its widespread popularity, Richoh reaped little benefits from his unwitting success.

The Challenges of Fame

Richoh’s path to fame has been checkered with unique challenges. His voice, so widely recognized, led to a violent misunderstanding when some individuals using his voice to sell SIM cards mistook him for a conman, resulting in a physical assault. The irony of the situation was that his voice was being used without his authorization, yet he was the one accused of deceit.

Uncertain Future and Unwavering Hope

Despite these setbacks, Richoh remains industrious and hopeful. Airtel has not officially contracted him for the voice-over, but the company has recently reached out to him, suggesting a potential future collaboration. Even though this does not include compensation for the past use of his voice, Richoh sees a silver lining. In the meantime, he continues his side hustles, releasing gospel songs on YouTube and MCing events. Despite the uncertainties, Richoh’s story is a testament to resilience, creativity, and the unyielding spirit of the Kenyan hustle.

Arts & Entertainment Kenya
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Arts & Entertainment

