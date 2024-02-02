Vogue Williams: A Blend of High Fashion and Real Estate Acumen

Renowned Irish model and fashionista, Vogue Williams, was seen exuding glamour and style, arriving at the Global Radio Studios in London. The 38-year-old model seamlessly blended vibrant colors with chic patterns, making a bold fashion statement.

Exemplifying High Fashion and Style

Williams was seen in a stunning green jumper, teamed with a black and white printed skirt. The outfit was further accentuated with black ankle heel boots, sheer tights, and a leather jacket, adding an edgy touch to her ensemble. Not one to shy away from experimenting, she daringly matched her outfit with a tweed Chanel bag and square shades from the same luxury brand. Her accessories were completed with chunky gold and green earrings and an elegant choker, adding a touch of sophistication.

Life Beyond Fashion

Off the ramp, Williams recently returned from a ski trip with her husband, Spencer Matthews, and their children. Seemingly rejuvenated, she appeared in high spirits. The couple, who met on a TV show in 2017 and tied the knot the following year, have been making significant waves in the real estate market. After selling their London mansion for a staggering £6 million and another home in Ireland for £1.1 million, they have relocated to a new house in Dublin. This move is believed to save them from a hefty service charge they previously bore for their London residence.

Continuing Legacy of Success

Williams and Spencer, who also own a property in Jersey, are known for their strategic real estate moves. Spencer, with a chuckle, recalled how he had predicted their marriage on the day they first met. Their continued success in both their personal and professional lives, coupled with their impeccable fashion sense, continues to make them a couple to watch in the world of high fashion and beyond.