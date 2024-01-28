Vogue Entertainment Director Caught in Crossfire of Nicki Minaj-Megan Thee Stallion Feud

A fierce feud between celebrated rappers, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, has now involved Vogue's Entertainment Director, Sergio Kletnoy. Kletnoy, known for his pivotal role in managing celebrity bookings for Vogue, recently stirred controversy with his social media comments related to the ongoing dispute.

The conflict saw a resurgence when Megan Thee Stallion, in her new track "Hiss", seemingly took potshots at Nicki Minaj and her spouse, Kenneth Petty. Never one to back down, Minaj responded swiftly, flaunting her accomplishments and launching personal attacks on Megan. The exchange grew heated, with Minaj even invoking Megan's deceased mother, a move that sparked significant backlash from fans.

During an Instagram Live session hosted by Minaj, Kletnoy posted a series of foot emojis and comments seemingly alluding to Megan Thee Stallion's previous shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. Minaj also referenced this incident, deriding Megan as a "bullet fragment foot bitch." This particular event has further complicated the situation, given Minaj's recent appearance on Vogue's cover, a feature likely orchestrated by Kletnoy himself.