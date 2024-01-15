en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Vogue Arabia and Prada Set the 2024 Fashion Pace

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Vogue Arabia and Prada Set the 2024 Fashion Pace

In the ever-evolving realm of fashion, Vogue Arabia and Prada have made remarkable strides with their latest creative endeavors. Demonstrating a deep understanding of the industry’s pulse and the cultural nuances that enrich it, these two fashion powerhouses have set an exhilarating tone for 2024.

Vogue Arabia: Aesthetic Excellence in Print

Marking the start of 2024, Vogue Arabia manifests its tradition of excellence in fashion publishing with its captivating January issue. Gracing not one, but two covers, is the Moroccan model Rania Benchegra, an entrancing presence discovered during the 2023 Vogue Open Casting.

Under the expert guidance of esteemed editor Manuel Arnaut, Vogue Arabia has been a beacon of influential presence in the fashion world since its inception in 2017. The magazine’s latest covers, captured by photographer Txema Yeste and styled by fashion director Amine Jreissati, are a testament to the brand’s commitment to cultivating and showcasing exceptional talent.

With Benchegra donned in outfits from luxury brands Fendi and Hermes, the covers have stirred admiration within the fashion community. Some members have expressed their appreciation for the glamorous yet edgy aesthetic, defining the covers as strong and commanding. Despite a minor critique regarding the addition of a black frame on one cover, the overall reception has been overwhelmingly positive, setting a high standard for the magazine’s issues in the forthcoming year.

Prada’s Salute to the Year of the Dragon

On the other side of the fashion spectrum, Italian luxury fashion house Prada has embraced the Chinese New Year with a campaign that celebrates the Year of the Dragon. The campaign, captured by photographer Leslie Zhang, features supermodel and actor Du Juan and Zhao Lei, bringing the narrative to life at the Prada-restored Rong Zhai cultural center in Shanghai.

The dragon, a symbol closely linked to the creation and origin of the Chinese nation, plays a pivotal role in the campaign. Its historical significance in controlling water, crucial for agricultural activities and the well-being of the people, is subtly conveyed in the campaign’s imagery.

Prada’s approach to this campaign is a testament to their commitment to authenticity. Straying from the commercialized approach often seen, Prada’s campaign stands out in its sincerity, celebrating not only the Year of the Dragon but also the cultural heritage that it represents.

Both Vogue Arabia and Prada have started 2024 on a high note, delivering aesthetically pleasing and culturally sensitive creations that resonate with their diverse audience. Their commitment to honoring culture, while pushing the boundaries of fashion, sets an exciting precedent for the year ahead.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion Morocco
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
29 seconds ago
South Korea's Classical Music Scene: A Symphony of Innovation and Tradition in 2024
2023 marked a pivotal year for South Korea’s classical music scene, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Significant local orchestras and star performers are poised to continue their upward trajectory, featuring new artistic directors, innovative programming, and the promise of enthralling performances. Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra: New Direction, New Excitement The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra
South Korea's Classical Music Scene: A Symphony of Innovation and Tradition in 2024
Adopt Me's Upcoming Release: The Mystery of the Desert or Pharaoh Egg
6 mins ago
Adopt Me's Upcoming Release: The Mystery of the Desert or Pharaoh Egg
Hillman Grad: Pioneering a New Path for Emerging Filmmakers
7 mins ago
Hillman Grad: Pioneering a New Path for Emerging Filmmakers
Gippy Grewal Announces Third Installment of 'Ardaas' Franchise
1 min ago
Gippy Grewal Announces Third Installment of 'Ardaas' Franchise
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
2 mins ago
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Netflix Unveils Exciting 2024 Anime Lineup
6 mins ago
Netflix Unveils Exciting 2024 Anime Lineup
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
12 seconds
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
13 seconds
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
31 seconds
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
32 seconds
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
47 seconds
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
54 seconds
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
55 seconds
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
59 seconds
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
1 min
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
2 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
49 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
58 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
59 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app