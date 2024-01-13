en English
Arts & Entertainment

VJ Adams to Launch Second Season of ‘Know Your Music’ on MTV Base

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
VJ Adams to Launch Second Season of ‘Know Your Music’ on MTV Base

With the turn of the year, music enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice as VJ Adams, aka Adams Ibrahim Adebola, has officially announced the second season of his groundbreaking music game show, ‘Know Your Music‘. The show, set to air on MTV Base, is an immersive experience that champions music as a language that resonates with all, irrespective of geographical boundaries or cultural norms.

A Confluence of Entertainment and Knowledge

The premise of ‘Know Your Music’ is not just to entertain but also to educate and celebrate the diverse spectrum of music. The show features contestants pitted against each other in a high-stakes competition of musical knowledge. It integrates elements of fun, creativity, and the magic of melodies, making it an engaging watch for the audience. The host, VJ Adams, brings a unique blend of energy, creativity, and expertise to the show, keeping viewers on their toes with unpredictable twists and turns.

Celebrity Presence and Musical Challenges

The show isn’t just about the contestants. It also includes appearances by celebrity guests, adding an extra layer of excitement. These celebrities, along with the contestants, are expected to demonstrate their understanding and appreciation of music through a variety of challenges. These could range from identifying chart-topping hits to humming classic tunes, providing a comprehensive coverage of the music world.

Uniting People through Music

But ‘Know Your Music’ is much more than just a game show. It’s an initiative to unify people through their shared passion for music. By highlighting the rich diversity within the musical world, VJ Adams aims to spotlight how melodies and rhythms can transcend barriers and bring people together. The show is designed to be a celebration of different musical genres and artists, allowing viewers to gain a deeper appreciation for the art of music.

Arts & Entertainment Music Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

