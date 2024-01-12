Vivek Oberoi Steps into the Shoes of a Noble Cop in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’

A new page is being turned in the chronicles of Indian cinema as renowned director Rohit Shetty ventures into the realm of web series with ‘Indian Police Force’. Known for his signature blend of action and drama, Shetty is set to redefine the digital space with this seven-part limited series, scheduled for release on Prime Video on January 19.

Unveiling the Characters

Adding gravitas to the series is a star-studded cast led by Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sharad Kelkar, and Vivek Oberoi. The narrative follows a Delhi Police SWAT team led by Kabir Malik, portrayed by Malhotra, tasked with solving a challenging case. Oberoi steps into the shoes of a cop named Vikram Bakshi, a character he describes as courageous, noble, and passionately familial. He extends his familial sentiments to his team members, making his role unique and intriguing.

A Bond Beyond Cinema

Oberoi’s relationship with Shetty has stood the test of two decades, a bond built on mutual respect and support. Oberoi showers praises on Shetty for his pivotal role in transforming the image of police officers in Indian cinema. Gone are the days of the portrayal of police as corrupt and inefficient. Under Shetty’s direction, they have evolved into brave and inspirational figures. A particular instance during the shoot where Shetty publicly lauded Oberoi’s performance has further solidified their bond, illustrating a camaraderie that extends beyond professional collaboration.

Honoring the Protectors of the Nation

‘Indian Police Force’ seeks to honor the dedication and patriotism of Indian police officers. It showcases an intense narrative intertwined with explosive action sequences, a testament to Shetty’s unique storytelling style. The series aims to shed light on the determination of the Delhi Police, underlined in the trailer that offers a glimpse into the thrilling journey these characters undertake to uphold justice. As the countdown to the release begins, the anticipation builds, promising a captivating watch.