Vivek Oberoi Lauds 'Animal' and its Stars at Success Bash

At the recent success party of the film 'Animal,' Indian actor Vivek Oberoi expressed profound admiration for the movie, its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Oberoi, accompanied by his father Suresh Oberoi to the event, later took to Instagram to share his heartfelt sentiments, celebrating the film's success and the people that made it a reality.

Vivek's tribute to his father

Vivek Oberoi didn't hold back in his praise for his father's performance in the film. The actor beautifully conveyed his admiration, referring to his father as his hero, both off the silver screen and on it. He also expressed his gratitude for Vanga's respect and reverence towards his father, a sentiment that deeply moved him.

Applauding Ranbir Kapoor and Co-stars

Oberoi also had words of high commendation for Ranbir Kapoor, hailing him for his exceptional talent and humility. He went on to refer to Kapoor as a dear friend, further cementing the bond between the two actors. In addition to Kapoor, Oberoi singled out Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor for their standout performances in 'Animal.' Oberoi's compliments served as a testament to the talent that had come together to make 'Animal' a roaring success at the box office.

'Animal's' Box Office Triumph

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' has emerged as a major success story, raking in nearly ₹550 crore domestically. The film, which explores a complex father-son relationship, features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Rannvijay Singh, a son who seeks revenge following an attempt on his father's life, played by Anil Kapoor. The success party was also graced by the presence of Ranbir Kapoor's wife Alia Bhatt, his mother Neetu Kapoor, and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt, all of whom walked the red carpet for the event. This box office hit, with its compelling narrative and powerful performances, has indeed made an indelible mark on Indian cinema.