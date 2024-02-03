Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Rekindle Long-Standing Friendship in 'Indian Police Force'

The recently released Amazon Original series, 'Indian Police Force', has become a sensation, rekindling the long-standing friendship between Bollywood actors Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the series features a stellar ensemble cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo.

'Indian Police Force' — A Tribute to Indian Police Officers

Available exclusively on Prime Video, 'Indian Police Force' pays tribute to the dedication and patriotism of Indian police officers. The series has carved a unique identity in the OTT space, receiving a phenomenal response from the audience. Within two weeks of its release, the series clocked an impressive 14.8 million views, creating a significant buzz on social media.

A Rekindled Friendship on Screen

Oberoi and Shetty, who have been friends for over two decades, bring their off-screen camaraderie to the series. In a recent interview, Oberoi humorously referred to Shetty as a 'vampire', praising her for having barely changed over the years in terms of appearance and fitness. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining middle-class values and raising children without a sense of entitlement, focusing on values, relationships, and societal contributions. The actors' children, too, share a good bond, mirroring their parents' friendship.

Global Success and Future Outlook

With the global success and appreciation that 'Indian Police Force' has received, it marks a milestone achievement for Amazon Originals. The creators and key figures involved in the series express their intent to celebrate the relentless spirit of Indian police officers, suggesting a promising future for the series.