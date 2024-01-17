Vitesse X Offers Fresh Electronic Take on Pinback's 'Fortress'

New York-based DJ and producer Vitesse X has recently unveiled her latest creation - a cover of the popular song 'Fortress' originally released by Pinback in their 2004 album 'Summer In Abaddon'. This new rendition brings a fresh electronic dimension to the spectral quality of the original track, offering a refreshing experience to listeners.

Indie Music as Comfort in Trying Times

In an era marked by constant evolutions in music production and the realities of a world grappling with numerous challenges, Vitesse X has found solace in guitar-based indie music. It is this inclination that led the producer to experiment with her first cover, choosing to rework a song that has long resonated with her.

A Moment of Inspiration

The idea to cover 'Fortress' came to Vitesse X not in a recording studio, but on her usual commute to work. Listening to the track, she felt inspired to take it on as a project, a chance to engage in the creative process without the pressures of overthinking.

Vitesse X's Unique Take on 'Fortress'

Vitesse X's cover of 'Fortress' is not merely an imitation of the original. Instead, it integrates an electronic-leaning dimension that captures the ghostliness of the original in a unique way. This fresh take on the hit adds a new layer of depth, further enriching the musical landscape and providing fans with a new way to appreciate the classic track.